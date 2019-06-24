A compassionate good-bye

I would like to thank Best Friends Animal Clinic, most especially Dr. Sterling for his thoughtful, caring, compassionate, visit to my home to send the last of my loving Doxies over the Rainbow Bridge. She took her last breath in my arms, in the rocking chair she loved, in her own home. So peaceful. Thank you again Dr. Sterling. You made it easier for both of us. Also, I must thank Lisa from Hospice who took the time to be here with me.

Joan Nightingale

Grass Valley