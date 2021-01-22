Larry Hoy: Do the right thing — resign now

I called your office four to five times prior to Congress officially certifying the electoral college votes declaring Joe Biden as our new president. Each time I pleaded with you to do the right thing and not object to the certification.

Instead, you continued on the path of destruction, along with 147 other elected congressmen and Sen. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and six other senators who were hunkered down in cowardice during the insurrection.

Then, you came right back and voted to object to the certification. These senators — along with you and your colleagues who failed to do your constitutional duties to we the people and to the U.S. Constitution — must resign immediately, no questions asked.

Again, do the right thing LaMalfa, resign now. You are a disgrace to the office you hold and to the people you represent.

Larry Hoy

Nevada City