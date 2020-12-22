Kurt Reynolds: Love and lies

In response to Ron Lowe’s letter to the editor, “We chose love,” here is what you choose: False accusations of racism and bigotry. Access to cheap labor and dangerous illegal drugs.

You choose 100% solar and wind. Great, if you’re among the elite who can afford it. Poor people like me can read by lantern light, I suppose.

“Truth over lies.” How about the $3 billion to $4 billion in taxpayer dollars Biden dropped for Solyndra Solar? Ron, do you get power from Solyndra? Neither does anyone else.

And calling looting, arson and assault “peaceful protests” is a lie in itself. And let’s not forget the record number of dead voters this election.

Kurt Reynolds

Smartsville