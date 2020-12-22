Kurt Reynolds: Love and lies
In response to Ron Lowe’s letter to the editor, “We chose love,” here is what you choose: False accusations of racism and bigotry. Access to cheap labor and dangerous illegal drugs.
You choose 100% solar and wind. Great, if you’re among the elite who can afford it. Poor people like me can read by lantern light, I suppose.
“Truth over lies.” How about the $3 billion to $4 billion in taxpayer dollars Biden dropped for Solyndra Solar? Ron, do you get power from Solyndra? Neither does anyone else.
And calling looting, arson and assault “peaceful protests” is a lie in itself. And let’s not forget the record number of dead voters this election.
Kurt Reynolds
Smartsville
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Lori Steele: Inconsistencies at the county building department
I recently heard an interview on the radio with the Nevada County Building Department’s Craig Greisbach. He stated that they do not “go looking” for code violators. I beg to disagree. I live in the…