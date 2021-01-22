Kern Hildebrand: Watch your rhetoric

Assembly member Megan Dahle, in your recent newsletter you make statements that are not true. You stated, in part, “While there are some promising proposals in the governor’s budget, the reality is that Californians have lost trust in their government, their governor and the agencies under his direct oversight. These failures directly reflect on the Newsom administration, and our governor has to face the fact that he has broken trust with the citizens of our state. … This budget does little to fix what his administration has broken.”

Some Californians yes, but such a sweeping categorical implication that all Californians have lost trust in the governor, our government, and state agencies is not true.

Your use of such language does not help our state, good governance, your ability to legislate, or your credibility.

If you personally have lost trust in the governor, state government and state agencies, then please say that you, Megan Dahle, have done so, but do not include those of us who disagree with you.

Of course, there are some problems in California. I ask that instead of making way overly broad critical pronouncements that you please offer solutions and good governance yourself.

Kern Hildebrand

Grass Valley