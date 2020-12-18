Kendrick Ching: Too little too late

As a former small-business owner, I was pleased to see that our governor has released $500 million to help small businesses. At almost the same time, I was not pleased to hear that taxpayers lost upward of $1 billion through the Employment Development Department to thieves and criminals.

Is the government capable of handing out equitably $500 million to small-business owners? The volume of concern has been ratcheted up recently, so I guess this is why help is coming. But in my view, it’s too little too late for the thousands who have already closed their doors.

Kendrick Ching

Grass Valley