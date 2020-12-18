Kendrick Ching: Too little too late
As a former small-business owner, I was pleased to see that our governor has released $500 million to help small businesses. At almost the same time, I was not pleased to hear that taxpayers lost upward of $1 billion through the Employment Development Department to thieves and criminals.
Is the government capable of handing out equitably $500 million to small-business owners? The volume of concern has been ratcheted up recently, so I guess this is why help is coming. But in my view, it’s too little too late for the thousands who have already closed their doors.
Kendrick Ching
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Kendrick Ching: Too little too late
As a former small-business owner, I was pleased to see that our governor has released $500 million to help small businesses. At almost the same time, I was not pleased to hear that taxpayers lost…