Ken Paige: Thanks for reassurance

Dear Gov. Newsom,

The Nevada County Restaurant Coalition would like to express our gratitude for your recent patronage of the world-renowned The French Laundry in Napa. Your willingness to dine at local restaurants is a courageous and important display of reassurance to all Californians of the safety of responsible indoor restaurant dining in these times of fear and uncertainty.

We are therefore honored to invite you and your loved ones to similarly dine at one of our member establishments for your next occasion. You will not find a $400 plate on our menus, but we are confident that the love and joy and put into every bite will win you over, as it has local Californians for many years.

One small request should you choose to accept: Your mandates are putting more and more locally owned restaurants permanently out of the business, and additional closures before the holidays have come despite no clear evidence of risk from safe dining.

So while dinner is on us, we humble ask that you provide the cake.

Warmest regards,

Ken Paige

The Nevada County Restaurant Coalition