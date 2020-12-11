Karen Schneekluth: Doug Fleming should be ashamed

I was extremely disappointed to read City Council member Doug Fleming’s response to the opposition people may have to this mask mandate newly instituted in Nevada City.

To state that “If you don’t like our mask mandate, don’t go downtown. It’s as simple as that, go someplace else where they don’t require masks,” is appalling. It shows an absolute disregard for residents and visitors to make their own decisions about their own safety.

Additionally, what does this do to help the downtown business owners? Most of them are probably struggling to keep their doors open and are depending on some sort of holiday business to stay alive.

Doug Fleming has basically told people who disagree with this mandate to stay away, shop and dine elsewhere. This sends the message to business owners that he clearly doesn’t care if they stay afloat or go under because he has a point to make.

As a resident of Nevada City, I do not appreciate nor approve of what you are doing to contribute to the struggles of our downtown business owners. Doug Fleming should be ashamed for making such an immature and ill-advised comment.

Karen Schneekluth lives in Nevada City.