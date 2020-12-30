Joyce Hoffman: Lives at stake — wear the mask

It’s been a stressful year dealing with the pandemic. It was awful to get a call from a close friend last night asking us to be sure that his wife would be OK in case he didn’t survive the COVID-19 virus.

On Christmas Eve our friend was ushered into the ER at the hospital and told that he had the virus. He’s still there as of Dec. 29, with a fever so high that he won’t be released yet.

His wife also has symptoms but hasn’t been able to get tested yet.

What these people have in common is a job that requires them to be in the public every day. They’ve taken precautions seriously since the beginning of this nightmare. You may well know our sick friend because he’s a popular character in our community.

It’s been suggested, asked and requested politely that everyone wear a mask when out in the public. Still, too many times I see unmasked people in stores. I’m tired of hearing lame excuses for not wearing masks. Nobody knows who’s contagious.

It isn’t just about YOU, it’s about US. So, wear the … masks.

Joyce Hoffman

Grass Valley