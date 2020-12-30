Joyce Hoffman: Lives at stake — wear the mask
It’s been a stressful year dealing with the pandemic. It was awful to get a call from a close friend last night asking us to be sure that his wife would be OK in case he didn’t survive the COVID-19 virus.
On Christmas Eve our friend was ushered into the ER at the hospital and told that he had the virus. He’s still there as of Dec. 29, with a fever so high that he won’t be released yet.
His wife also has symptoms but hasn’t been able to get tested yet.
What these people have in common is a job that requires them to be in the public every day. They’ve taken precautions seriously since the beginning of this nightmare. You may well know our sick friend because he’s a popular character in our community.
It’s been suggested, asked and requested politely that everyone wear a mask when out in the public. Still, too many times I see unmasked people in stores. I’m tired of hearing lame excuses for not wearing masks. Nobody knows who’s contagious.
It isn’t just about YOU, it’s about US. So, wear the … masks.
Joyce Hoffman
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Joyce Hoffman: Lives at stake — wear the mask
It’s been a stressful year dealing with the pandemic. It was awful to get a call from a close friend last night asking us to be sure that his wife would be OK in case…