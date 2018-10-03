Joslyn Fillman: Thank you, for stepping up and speaking out

This is a note of gratitude and acknowledgment to the women who have come forward across the country and in the pages of The Union to share their own stories of sexual assault and violence.

A few stories to read if you haven't already: Diane Miessler's Other Voices piece entitled "Who would stand for any of us?" in the Sept. 26 paper; Hollie Grimaldi Flores' column "Don't wait, speak up" in the Sept. 27 edition; and The Union's coverage of the rally in support of Christine Blasey Ford, which featured the words of attendee Joyce Bonzhaf and was published on Sept. 25.

Each is an example of women stepping up and speaking out, and I'd like to acknowledge their courage and amplify their voices.

No person has to share their most personal moments of trauma and fear, or the shame and stigma that get tangled up in them. As individuals, we have little or nothing to gain by doing so. Together I think we might be able to change the world — starting with the makeup of the Supreme Court. Women have and are coming forward — across the country and here in our own county. I wonder at the courage it takes to do so — the strength and anger as well — but mostly the compassion.

Every woman who speaks out makes the world a more accessible, open place for the rest of us. Recommended Stories For You

Every woman who speaks out makes the world a more accessible, open place for the rest of us. And they sacrifice their own security and privacy to do so.

It's easy to feel discouraged and demoralized in the wake of a news week like the one we've had — and after a year of #MeToo stories, revelations, disappointments and horrors coming to light. It's hard to navigate these conversations, where the personal and the political clash and nothing seems free of opinion and insult. I find myself grounding my thoughts in the lived experiences of other women, in the voices which rise above the din, voices like Miessler's, Bonzhaf's, Flores' and so many others.

It's been a long time coming.

In college I had the opportunity to hear Anita Hill speak. At the time the immensity of the experience was nearly lost on me. I slipped into the auditorium late, not an empty seat in the house, and watched from the back wall as Hill rehashed nearly three decades of American history, her own life tangled up in the mix. Overwhelmingly a building full of women, I could see my various professors seated in the crowd, my peers as well — women I interacted with each and every day. Smart, funny, brilliant, strong women. All of us brought somewhat low by the moment we were living through.

Hill's visit came in the wake of President Donald Trump's election and inauguration. Most of us were still reeling from the fact that a man accused by 17 women of sexual assault was our president, locker room talk and all. We were fearful of changes coming to Title IX, of a recent slew of hate crimes across campus, of saying or doing the wrong thing in front of the wrong people. The tension on campus was palpable, would remain so for many weeks, and Hill's visit seemed destined to cause more controversy.

But Hill's message from the beginning has not been one of despair or division. There's hope when someone comes forward to speak truth to power. The ability to do so is supposed to be the basis of our very democracy.

"We will find a way to engage, enlighten and progress," she told that building full of people, me among them. I took those words to heart. I still believe in them.

I have garnered a great amount of hope and courage from the words of other women, over the course of my life and in these past few days. So, I thank you for sharing your stories. I believe you are making the world a safer, better place for all.

And to every individual who feels burdened by the weight of their own experiences — whether they remain untold, published in these very pages, or hovering somewhere in between — I hope you too can lean on the strength of others, find comfort in the words of survivors, and look forward to what I hope is a changing world.

Each day we engage, enlighten and progress. Because of you.

Joslyn Fillman is assistant content editor at The Union. Contact her at jfillman@theunion.com or 530-477-4256.