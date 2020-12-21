John Coggins: GOP ’Greed Obstruction Party’
On Dec. 14, MSNBC’s anchor Brian Williams asked, “What is the Republican Party?”
It is the Greed Obstruction Party, controlled and led by Donald “Humpty Trumpty” Trump, Mitch McConnell, and now 126 House Republicans who signed in support of the unsubstantiated Texas lawsuit to overturn the election. That is obstruction.
Mitch McConnell said the pandemic aid package for us everyday people did not work for Republicans. Too much unemployment money for tens of millions of people who’ve lost their livelihoods. But huge tax cuts for the obscenely rich 1% and corporations are fine and dandy.
Well, since the Nixon Administration the so-called “Grand Old Party” has slowly become the Greed Obstruction Party.
John Coggins
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Mindy Oberne: Funds raised for Hospitality House
I wanted to thank all those who came out to support my fundraiser for Hospitality House that happened Dec. 5 and 6.