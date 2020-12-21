John Coggins: GOP ’Greed Obstruction Party’

On Dec. 14, MSNBC’s anchor Brian Williams asked, “What is the Republican Party?”

It is the Greed Obstruction Party, controlled and led by Donald “Humpty Trumpty” Trump, Mitch McConnell, and now 126 House Republicans who signed in support of the unsubstantiated Texas lawsuit to overturn the election. That is obstruction.

Mitch McConnell said the pandemic aid package for us everyday people did not work for Republicans. Too much unemployment money for tens of millions of people who’ve lost their livelihoods. But huge tax cuts for the obscenely rich 1% and corporations are fine and dandy.

Well, since the Nixon Administration the so-called “Grand Old Party” has slowly become the Greed Obstruction Party.

John Coggins

Grass Valley