John and Marilyn Darlington: Great virtual concert

We would like to add our names to the chorus of folks who have raved about the recent Music in the Mountains virtual Christmas Concert that happened on Dec. 11.

We are most impressed by the variety of offerings MIM put together from chorus, soloists, and instrumentalists performing classic holiday melodies. We encourage everyone to watch one of the encores on Dec. 24 and 25. It will be a great way to enhance your enjoyment of this special time during this challenging year.

John and Marilyn Darlington

Nevada City