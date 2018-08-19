Joanne Crouch: Trump condemned without proof

Regarding Robert Erickson's letter, I'm am an ardent Trump supporter and proud to admit it. I do not always agree with his words but I do give him the benefit of any doubts.

You do not know the "evident truth" behind the Helsinki closed meeting! You are condemning him without any proof. Until there's actual proof, your hate should be quiet.

President Trump will be condemned no matter what happened with Putin. When hate-filled people raise their ugly heads, I try to remember he was chosen over Hillary Clinton. Thank God!

Joanne Crouch

Grass Valley