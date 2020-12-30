Joan Goddard: COVID-19 stories send a powerful message
Finally … a front-page article in the Dec. 26 edition of The Union about local people who have encountered the dreaded virus, thanks to Lorraine Jewett’s wonderful writing.
This kind of education is sorely needed in our community where there are still diehards shopping unmasked and large gatherings of people who feel invincible.
There has been so much misinformation and skepticism out there this year, but nothing is more powerful than personal stories to perhaps motivate all of us to choose caution.
Some of us still don’t realize that if we have to go out, it is important to wear masks to protect others. I encourage this newspaper to continue printing personal stories on the effects of COVID-19, and thank you for the coverage on Dec. 26.
Joan Goddard
Grass Valley
