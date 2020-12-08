 Jo Ann Rebane: Progressives and voting irregularities | TheUnion.com
Jo Ann Rebane: Progressives and voting irregularities

Jo Ann Rebane

It’s December 3 and I have a question. Why haven’t we heard one word from any progressive, including former Vice President Biden urging all instances of voting irregularities and voter fraud be vigorously investigated? The issue here is confidence in the integrity of the election which today is non-existent for half of Americans.

Jo Ann Rebane

Nevada City

