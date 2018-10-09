Jo Ann Rebane: Oh, yes, I believed

I believed. Oh, yes, I believed Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer who declared Democrats would use all means, whatever worked to defeat the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. And he did.

I believed Senator Bernie Sanders who less than 24 hours after Kavanaugh was nominated urged mobilization of the American people to defeat Kavanaugh.

I believe Democrats have not gotten over the fact that Donald Trump was elected President and Hillary Clinton was not. I believe that Democrats are filled with hate for Trump. And now we have all seen the disgraceful antics of Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee. I believe Senate Democrats when they assert that a woman's testimony should not be doubted regardless of its inconsistencies or lack of supporting evidence.

I believed my eyes. I saw Senator Kamala Harris do a theatrical bit of disruptive performance art right off the bat at the start of the Senate confirmation hearing.

I believed my ears. Diane Feinstein, the senior Senator from California played an underhanded 11th hour stalling game to resist the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. For six weeks she held from the judiciary committee an unverified sexual assault allegation. That was an obvious act of desperation and an attempt to circumvent the committee's normal investigative processes.

I believe the throngs of "MeToo-ers" who demand to throw out the right of presumption of innocence, the right to face your accuser, the right to cross examination, the requirement for evidence and praise for those who would replace the rule of law with character assassination. I believe that kind of zealotry which encourages false claims serves to trivialize an actual offense. I believe Allysia Finley, who writes for the Wall Street Journal, that "presumption of guilt based on prevailing prejudices threatens American justice."

Recommended Stories For You

I believe Democrats no longer have any moral high ground to preach from. I remember the celebrated Senator Ted Kennedy ran away and left Mary Jo Kopechne to die in his car. I remember the several women President Bill Clinton sexually assaulted. I remember that Senator Blumenthal lied for years claiming to be a Vietnam veteran. I remember how Senator Elizabeth Warren lied to achieve favored status at Harvard Law School as an American Indian.

I believe. I believe poor Christine Blasey Ford has been used by Senate Democrats. They had no intention to protect her. They never intended to honor her confidentiality request. They charmed her into telling a vicious story so full of holes and uncorroborated memories that not even Ms. Mitchell, the gentle lady from Arizona who questioned Dr. Ford, would prosecute this "she said, he said" case.

I believe what Senate Democrats promised and delivered — a campaign of obstruction, character assassination and relentless personal destruction of Judge Kavanaugh.

I believe George S. Barmesser who wrote in The Federalist, "If they can do this to him, they can do it to anyone. And we all know they will do it to anyone. We all know this is the new normal: weaponizing sexual misconduct allegations, however uncorroborated, however improbable, however lurid or bizarre, against Republican nominees. Everyone is vulnerable. Everyone."

I believe every woman who has a father, a grandfather, a brother, a husband, an uncle, or a son is today called to stop believing in assassination by allegation. Enough is enough.

Jo Ann Rebane is a member of The Union Editorial Board. Her views are her own and do not represent the views of The Union or its editorial board members. Contact her at editboard@theunion.com.