Jim Morris: The irony

Jim Morris

Early in this pandemic New Yorkers were banging pots and pans every evening to honor the selflessness and sacrifice of hospital workers. How ironic then to have COVID-19 deniers and anti-maskers banging pots and pans to insist on their right to selfishness and freedom during Wednesday evening’s Nevada City Council meeting.

Jim Morris

Nevada City

