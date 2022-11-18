Jessica Carr: Securing financing can be daunting, it doesn’t have to be

Grass Valley, Calif. – On Friday, December 2nd at 9:00AM, the Sierra Small Business Development Center at Sierra Business Council and Sierra Commons are hosting a free Capital Summit at the Golden Empire Grange at 11363 Grange Ct., Grass Valley sponsored by River Valley Bank.

This in-person event provides entrepreneurs a networking opportunity with a variety of lenders to better understand the array of financing options available to them. In addition to learning about business loans offered by traditional and alternative lenders, attendees will also hear from local business organizations that provide free resources to help their businesses start and grow.

“Every business needs capital to get started and grow: it’s the lifeblood of a business but can be challenging to access. This free event will knock down known access barriers to financing,” says Jessica Carr, Sierra SBDC Director.

Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman will kick off the event. Then executives from River Valley Bank, Columbia Bank, and TMC Community Capital will dive into a lively discussion about winning strategies for securing business financing.

While everyone enjoys their lunch, local entrepreneur Travis Duckworth will share how he and Sol Learning Institute have creatively secured $200,000 to take the enterprise to the next level.

After lunch, representatives from the SBDC’s Finance Center, Sierra Commons, the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, and the SBA’s Sacramento District Office will highlight how they support the local business community. The audience is encouraged to participate in the Q&A sessions following both panel discussions.

“Securing financing can be a daunting experience for many entrepreneurs. Our hope is that this event will help business owners gain confidence and meet a lender that’s a perfect match for their unique situation.” Robert Trent, Executive Director, Sierra Commons.

The public is invited to attend at no cost, and lunch will be served. This event is generously sponsored by River Valley Bank.

To register go to https://sbdc.events/SierraCapitalSummit . For more information, please contact Jessica Carr, Sierra SBDC Director at jcarr@sierrabusiness.org or call 530-582-5022.

The Sierra Small Business Development Center serves Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Sierra, Plumas, Lassen, and Modoc Counties, and is proud to be a part of the greater NorCal SBDC network, who work together to support local entrepreneurs and small businesses with the tools and insights to start, grow, and pivot their businesses. http://www.sierrasbdc.com .

Since 2009, Sierra Commons has been helping entrepreneurs embrace success. We do this by providing a supportive professional community, offering meaningful business education, and connecting business owners with high-value resources. Sierra Commons, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is committed to creating a more sustainable and resilient economic ecosystem in Nevada County. http://www.sierracommons.org .

Jessica Carr

Sierra SBDC