Jeffrey Gottesman: No to terrorism

Is Afghanistan our longest war? Perhaps, but for some, the Civil War persists 160 years after we thought it ended, and the Confederacy is getting the upper hand. After Jan. 6, 2021, we can hardly deny the persistence of a civil war in our country, or our county, where law enforcement stood down on Aug. 9, 2020, while far-right militants attacked a peaceful march in Nevada City with virtually no consequences. White supremacist militias enter state capitals armed to the teeth to intimidate legislators with impunity.

Jim Crow voter suppression reigns in most state election offices and the highest courts in the land. Half the Republican members of Congress, including our own Rep. LaMalfa, brazenly vote to overturn the results of the 2020 election, citing obvious lies.

The president’s allies in highly infiltrated law enforcement and the military stand down as mobs capture the Capitol and all members of Congress in an unmistakable attempted coup d’état.

Time to call it what it is: terrorism and treason. No matter whom you supported in the election, please join us in calling for disarming and indicting the perpetrators. Purge them and other white supremacists from law enforcement and the military, and censure the guilty members of Congress.

Charge the president with the high crime of attempting a coup to nullify his election loss. No more denial to avoid “angering” the heavily armed perpetrators.

If not, they have already won, and we have lost our democracy.

Jeffrey Gottesman

Janie Kesselman

Itara O’Connell

Lorraine Reich