Jeff Loberg: China wreaking havoc on the globe

So here we are in the holiday season when families should be getting together in the joyous time of Christmas and Hannukah. Instead we have families hunkering in fear of dying from a virus we still don’t fully understand but its origin is all too familiar: China.

This very real pandemic that we’re still grappling to get a leash on is the direct result of a rogue nation that when backed to the wall with a trade deal that would put them on a level playing field with the United States saw their unleashing a plague to counter their mistakes.

Everyone knows the Chinese government could care less about human rights abuses and they don’t care about their own countrymen. They are wreaking havoc on the globe as retaliation for their own actions of allowing themselves a moment of weakness.

The short-sightedness of the world will give the Chinese government a pass just as the World Health Organization did in the beginning. I say worldwide retaliation against China and continued pressure from the United States government is essential. This cannot be allowed to be swept under the rug.

The unfortunate part of all this is that with the incoming Biden regime this will all be forgotten because Biden belongs to the Chinese government through his worthless son.

Jeff Loberg

Penn Valley

Editor’s note: To be clear, COVID-19 originated and escaped containment from Wuhan, China. There is no evidence of China deliberately spreading the disease to the rest of the world.