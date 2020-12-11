 Jeanine Bryant: Pandemic 2020 Changes | TheUnion.com
Jeanine Bryant: Pandemic 2020 Changes

Jeanine Bryant

I don’t look in the mirror anymore…

The woman I used to see has changes galore…

My hair has grown so long,

Overgrown is my new song,

Too many pandemic changes to restore…

Current rule of thumb: keep your space, cover your face…

Causing protest and anger, new fears to erase…

Hoping a vaccine comes soon,

We can all be in one room,

A “New Normal” we will live, with gratitude and grace…

I don’t look in the mirror anymore…

Just in books and TV, staying indoors…

No more walks by the sea,

It’s only family and me,

When this ends, I’ll look in the mirror to see what’s in store!”

Jeanine Bryant

Nevada City

