James Olsen: Hold LaMalfa accountable

Henry Shires’ Dec. 16 letter expresses perfectly my feelings about our congressman.

The Sacramento Bee’s editorial on Dec. 16 does, too. This excerpt is an exact quote: “LaMalfa, one of California’s most inept and embarrassing congressmen, appeared on CNN a few days ago and humiliated himself by giving a bizarre interview to Chris Cuomo. Cuomo: ’You got any proof that anything that was done was fraudulent in any election?’ LaMalfa: ’You know, I don’t have proof that men landed on the moon in 1969 because I wasn’t there.’ ”

You are now standing on a loony surface, Rep. LaMalfa, along with Elvis and Bigfoot.

James Olsen

Grass Valley