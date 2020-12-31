Jack Laird: Fond memories of Amigo Bob

I am sorry to learn about Amigo Bob’s passing. He was a nice guy.

Several years ago I was chairing the Miners Picnic at Empire Mine State Historic Park. I was always looking for something that was different, but relevant to the park that the visitors on that special day would enjoy.

I contacted Amigo Bob to see if he would come and talk to our visitors about some of the heritage trees at the park. We set up a table on which he put out literature about some of the projects that he was involved with. He also brought some of his organic fruit to share. The people loved him.

He agreed to take people on a 30-minute tour of some of the special trees in the park if there was interest. Later that afternoon I asked him how the tour went. He said it was very popular. The only problem was that they wouldn’t let him quit, so the tour ended up taking an hour and a half!

When I contacted him the following year, he was involved with the cancer issues and was not able to join us.

Jack Laird

Nevada City