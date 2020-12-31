Jack Laird: Fond memories of Amigo Bob
I am sorry to learn about Amigo Bob’s passing. He was a nice guy.
Several years ago I was chairing the Miners Picnic at Empire Mine State Historic Park. I was always looking for something that was different, but relevant to the park that the visitors on that special day would enjoy.
I contacted Amigo Bob to see if he would come and talk to our visitors about some of the heritage trees at the park. We set up a table on which he put out literature about some of the projects that he was involved with. He also brought some of his organic fruit to share. The people loved him.
He agreed to take people on a 30-minute tour of some of the special trees in the park if there was interest. Later that afternoon I asked him how the tour went. He said it was very popular. The only problem was that they wouldn’t let him quit, so the tour ended up taking an hour and a half!
When I contacted him the following year, he was involved with the cancer issues and was not able to join us.
Jack Laird
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Jack Laird: Fond memories of Amigo Bob
I am sorry to learn about Amigo Bob’s passing. He was a nice guy.