Ivan Natividad: Social media — A love-hate relationship

The Candy Crush invitations get to me the most.

Oh, and the "selfies."

Selfies at the gym. Selfies in the bathroom. Selfies in front of a mirror. Selfies at the gym in the bathroom in front of a mirror.

The chain letters.

Posting song lyrics with zero context.

The "if you're my 'real friend' you'll share this inspirational quote" post.

The ungrateful brag post.

"Just got back from Costa Rica! Now headed to Milan on a work trip ugh … So jet lagged, but hungry. So many places to choose from! Don't you hate it when that happens? #FML #WorkSucks #IHateTraveling"

The cryptic emotional post directed at someone… but not really.

"Hey I saw your post. What's wrong?"

"Oh nothing … I don't want to talk about it."

And then there are the political rants followed by the trolls who don't seem to agree, which makes for a two-week, back-and-forth argument that ends with the original poster deleting said rant, like it never existed.

"Well that was productive discourse."

While there are plenty of annoying quirks we hate about social media, there is plenty to love as well. Like its ability to connect communities around important issues and movements, and the way it helps friends and family keep in touch when they otherwise wouldn't.

I, like more than 80 percent of Americans and 2 billion people worldwide, use it every day.

As digital editor at The Union I use it to share information and stories pertinent to our community.

I'm sure that this is on many of your own "Why I hate social media" lists, but I'm the one who annoyingly shares The Union's news stories to every and any local Facebook group.

That's me, guilty as charged.

I do that not only because it's part of my job, but because I know from my conversations with many of you that readers want to be informed as soon as possible with up-to-date information when it comes to what's happening in our community.

What better way to share that information than through a platform that is so accessible?

That accessibility, though, has taken a hit recently for newsrooms that utilize the popular social media website Facebook.

On Jan. 11, Facebook announced it was making big changes to its news feed to show users more content from friends and family over what it calls "passive content" — videos or articles that ask a user to just sit back and watch or read.

Posts from businesses, brands and media are expected to have less of a reach unless shared or engaged with by friends and family.

"We feel a responsibility to make sure our services aren't just fun to use, but also good for people's well-being," said Mark Zuckerberg, the company's chief executive, in a post describing the change.

For us here at The Union, we believe staying informed is good for people's well-being.

We don't want this change in Facebook's policy to affect the way our readers consume our news on the social media channel.

So whether you're a long-time reader or new to The Union, if you want to continue to see posts from The Union in your Facebook News Feed, you can make quick adjustments to prioritize our content (instructions in the info box).

So please continue to stay informed, and continue to care about your community and newspaper.

Ivan Natividad is Digital Editor at The Union. To contact him call 530-477-4242 or email inatividad@theunion.com.