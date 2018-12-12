Hollie Grimaldi Flores: The ‘stuff’ we really need

There have been several times in my life when I have had to "start over."

The first time was when I moved out of my parents' home and started out on my own. I had very few possessions, when I moved in with a girlfriend — the move was pretty simple — everything I owned in the back of my car.

Over the next five years, I moved to Arizona to attend college, moved back to New York to live with a boyfriend, left that relationship and returned to college and finally moved to California.

Each time I accumulated possessions and each time I left things behind — too big to move or inconsequential.

There are a few pieces I still miss – an old dresser I loved; some photos that got lost along the way; Christmas ornaments that went to the dump by accident — but, overall, I just replaced what I needed with "new" used stuff. When I made my exodus to the West Coast, I got rid of the contents of an apartment, and arrived in the Golden State with a couple of boxes of mementos, and a suitcase.

The next decade was one of accumulation and before long, I had a three-bedroom house full of "stuff."

Recommended Stories For You

When I left my first marriage, I left much of that "stuff" behind. During one of the most challenging times of my life, I understood that material possessions were replaceable, and what really mattered could never be found on a shelf or in a catalog. Of course, each of the times I left things behind, or let things go, it was by choice. My choice.

WHERE TO BEGIN?

Every year during fire season, there are discussions about what to pack in case tragedy strikes. We prepare with "go bags" by our front door and have lists of what we need to pack, but there does not seem to be a lot of discussion about what or where to begin if everything should be destroyed.

It has me wondering where I would begin, if I had to begin again. Once shelter is secured, what would be the first things I would replace? My first thought is my coffee maker, followed closely by a corkscrew, but that is just me being glib.

The people who just recently truly lost all their possessions in the Camp Fire are faced with that decision and a thousand other decisions every day. After a month of not only living without permanent housing, but also living without a community to return to, the "what shall we replace next" question is daunting. Where will they live until they can rebuild (if they can rebuild)?

I have a friend who is living in a little travel trailer. She says she is being forced to become a minimalist and is quickly learning what she can live without. The first thing she replaced was her toothbrush, and she tried to replace some undergarments on the same excursion, but found the shelves were pretty bare at the store she was in.

She realized all her neighbors needed toothbrushes and undergarments as well.

She had a birthday this week and I found myself a bit stymied, trying to select a gift. What do you get for the woman who needs everything? I was torn between the frivolous and the practical. Of course, the consumable, almost goes without saying. A little wine goes a long way!

She has extraordinarily little space. I wanted to help and not add to the burden. I decided on something practical, something functional and something fun. She appreciated them all and gave me a few gifts as well — in the form of wisdom born of experience.

TAKING STOCK

Here are a few of the things she shared worth noting:

1. Do not save things! Use the good china, wear the special outfit, drink the good wine. Saving good wine for a special occasion is a waste of good wine! The melted glass she found in the rubble that was once her home spoke volumes.

2. Invest in good insurance with a reputable company. There are plenty of underinsured and non-insured victims. She is not one of them. Her insurance adjustor has been helpful, kind and patiently explained several options. The company sent some "interim" funds to help her financially in the first few days after the fire. She if fairly confident she will be OK, whether she rebuilds or moves on — and she credits the fact that she did not skimp on her policy when she first bought her home.

3. Keep the gas tank full! You never know when you will need to travel quickly and having fuel in the tank can be a matter of life and death.

4. Give the gift of experiences. With the holidays upon us, one thing is clear. The things we own can be gone in an instant, but memories of time spent with those we love can never be taken away.

This experience has changed my friend in ways I am certain she is not yet fully aware. She is living a new normal, but she is strong and resilient and is focusing on how she can turn disaster into a positive.

This holiday love your loved ones. Go on an adventure, or simply spend time together. Chances are, you already have more "stuff" than you will ever need.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.