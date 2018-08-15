Hits & Misses: Youth On Course at Nevada County Country Club a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Michael Rademaker): To the Nevada County Country Club now being a "Youth On Course" facility. These are golf courses all around the country that offer discounted fees for junior golfers 18 and under. Our local club is offering 9 hole fees at $3 per youth and 18 holes for $5. Young golfers wishing to take advantage of these rates must be registered with the Northern California Golf Association as a member. Youth ages 6-18 can join by visiting YouthonCourse.org.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the wonderful lives of two special citizens Marie Johnson and Ray Shine who gave so much of their time, treasure and love to Grass Valley. We will miss them.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To continuous problems with "transients," public drunkenness, persons under the influence of controlled substances, trespassing, camping in the city, and public disturbances along Sutton Way, South Auburn Street and elsewhere in our community. The planned "outreach" and additional beds at Hospitality House can't happen soon enough, but will it be enough to curb these problem behaviors?

MISS (from Rebane): To AB 931 currently before the State Senate which will make our communities less safe and the jobs of law enforcement much more dangerous and difficult. Assemblyman Weber and the ACLU hastily crafted this bill to silence anti-police protesters. The bill would change the Penal Code on use of force by law enforcement from "reasonable" to "necessary." Who other than the cop facing the decision in the moment is best suited to determine the reasonableness of his decision? Court cases with Monday morning quarterback decisions on whether the use of force was necessary to protect the community or that de-escalation was possible will only muddle police minds when they are on patrol.

HIT (from Emerson, also a member of the fair board): To the exciting 2018 Nevada County Fair, thanks to Deputy CEO Patrick Eidman and his staff and crew and all the nonprofits on Treat Street and the vendors and the musicians and the contest participants and Butler Amusements for their thrilling rides and all the people who came to enjoy this delicious adventure.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To America losing interest in the seeded watermelon. I've been looking long and hard for them at SPD this summer. I finally asked. A senior produce person shared that seeded melons are expensive, hard to find, and "they do not sell." The Johnny-Come-Lately seedless variety is very popular. The seeded melon, a symbol of all-things-Americana, is being upstaged and replaced by the much more coveted seedless watermelon. Because it's a product of a complicated pollinating method, it is not a Genetically Modified Organism. That's good news. Just like the mule, it cannot reproduce, and that is a big relief. For me the seeded watermelon, however archaic, has better color, texture, taste, historical authenticity, plus it provided the challenge of seed spitting contests. Oh well, it's been fun for all those years that it lasted. And while I will keep searching, ultimately, the market place will decide.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To the opening of the county's first legal cannabis dispensary this week, a historic moment to be sure.

MISS (from Senter): To Rep. LaMalfa's recent announcement that he is sponsoring federal legislation to apply more regulation to how mega-transportation projects should be managed, meanwhile the North State burns to historic proportions.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Mac Young): To one of the best Nevada County Fairs I can remember. I really enjoyed the time I spent there.

MISS (from Young): To the nightmare traffic control Friday night at the Fair, even despite the blackout. I hope the Fair Board will address this at its next meeting.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To last Sunday's front cover article in the Sac Bee headlined: "Critical Warning: In emergencies, cellphone alerts can be too slow to save lives." Outstanding reporting on the complex challenges faced by emergency responders in attempting to warn people in advance of wildfire. The bottom line: you can't wait anymore for a cellphone or other alert. Shifting winds and fast-moving flames can prevent any sort of guarantee that you will get a warning in time. You must stay alert, be ready, and get out sooner rather than later.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the new reality of wildfire behavior, the unrealistic expectation of people who choose to live in wildland-urban interface areas that they will always get an advance warning of when they need to evacuate, and the tendency to blame anybody except themselves when that warning doesn't come. Death and loss are tragic and not to be minimized, but our firefighters are doing everything they can to save us and our property, and they are equally unhappy, if not more so, when it's not enough.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Liam Lambert): To firefighters. Amazing job keeping those fires contained quickly and efficiently.

MISS (from Lambert): To all the smoke making it impossible to leave the house in recent weeks.