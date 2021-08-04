Hits & Misses: Year to date fire stats are a HIT and a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT & MISS (from reader Susan Rogers): To this year’s fire statistics to date, compared to last year, in the Cal Fire Nevada/Yuba/Placer unit: Total acreage burned is down 12 acres, but the total number of fires is up 32. According to Unit Chief Jim Matthias, the numbers mean that many fires were caught and stopped while still very small, but only because there’s been little wind when they started. Any amount of breeze can make the difference between stamping it out on initial attack or having it grow into something truly dangerous. Lesson: Keep your radio on to local stations and keep looking out the window.

HIT (from reader Nancy Jeffery): To the addition of a French correspondent, Carole Carson! I eagerly await her columns from Montpellier!

MISS (from reader Dick Tracy): To weakness in our power grid. It’s not unusual to see California on a Flex Alert as air conditioners draw heavily on our electricity supply. What will happen when millions of electric automobiles draw heavily on that same supply?

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To the patient, long-suffering, and persistent local vaccine advocates who continue their struggle to convince us to mask up in public after we’ve been vaccinated.





MISS (from Reinheimer): To the anti-vaxxers who continue to scream “conspiracy” and endanger both themselves and those around them.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Gold Country Duck Race coming back! After taking a pandemic pause, this is the 30th annual race and it’s on for Sunday, Sept. 19. One hundred percent of the proceeds from Duck Race ticket sales supports community causes and projects. Past beneficiaries include Sierra College, Nevada Union, and Seven Hills students, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and North Star House improvements, and free firewood delivered to our seniors. That’s the short list. To date the Duck Race has raised over $870,000! This is the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club’s only fundraiser. To have a shot at cash prizes of up to $2,500, contact this year’s Ducktator, Rich Peevers, at rpeevers@phreatic.net

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the well attended performance of the Sierra Jazz Society’s concert honoring long-time bassist Bill Douglass. Great instrumentalists and spectacular female vocalists!

HIT (from Emerson): To all those tall stems jumping out of the ground which will soon produce a crop of beautiful yellow sunflowers.

HIT (from Emerson): To Community Day at the Fairgrounds. Lots of local clubs participating and people bringing donations.

HIT (from Emerson): To the huge boulder installed at the fairgrounds in honor of long-time ag booster Karen Warnke Sullivan.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unwillingness to debate his opponents on Aug. 4. We should be able to expect more of our state governor. He has another chance on Aug. 22. He should show up.

HIT (from Rebane): To the firefighters and the coordinated effort which rapidly controlled Monday’s fire at Brunswick Road and Idaho Maryland Road. Thank goodness for the Cal Fire air attack base at the airport.

HIT (from Rebane): To being spontaneous. It’s fun to visit a local restaurant on the spur of the moment to enjoy something new on the menu and try a local beer.

HIT (from Special Sections Manager Valeria Costa): To all of the Olympians who have spent their lives training and who had the opportunity to compete this year. Whether they brought home a medal or not, the sheer dedication and perseverance that it takes to get to that moment is awe inspiring. An extra special hit to the women who have stood up in ownership of their own bodies there. From refusing to wear sexualized and revealing clothing, to making the choice whether to compete or not, I am proud of every woman who used her voice to express her autonomy.

MISS (from Costa): To the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in Nevada County, and the people who still refuse to get the free, convenient, highly effective vaccination. Bonus “miss” points if they also refuse to wear a mask. And to the small minority of business owners flouting the rules, sowing division, and spreading obvious misinformation. We see you, and we vote with our dollars.

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the 20 states with the highest Delta infection rate also being among the least vaccinated. There’s a clear pattern.

HIT (from Rogers): To life in these times, this community and in the present. Yes, there is suffering and plenty of it. Yes, a dangerous pandemic continues on a course we cannot predict. Yes, America has divisions of opinion that express themselves in close votes and a lot of frankly tiresome hollering of the same tired points on the national scale. And still life is pretty good here, just maybe the best it can be anywhere in the world.

HIT (from Rogers): To generosity.