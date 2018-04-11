Hits & Misses: Working to make Nevada County fire safe is always a ‘hit’

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To The Nevada County Association of Realtors working with both the Fire Safe Council and the Coalition of Firewise Communities to educate realtors and inform home buyers and sellers, early in the home search process, of California's state requirements (Public Resource Code 4291 — you can Google it) for defensible space clearing around houses, so people new to this area know what needs to be done to reduce their risks.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To road deterioration in these "atmospheric river" events, where it rains for hours and hours on end. Anything not paved (or just old) takes a huge hit, leaving city and county crews with lots of potholes and missing asphalt for patch repairs, which then wash out again in the next rainy season.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Nevada County for promoting Yolande Wilburn to Interim County Librarian. I've been working with her and her fellow librarians, Tiffany Roberts and Crystal Miles, on an historic photo preservation project for the Foley Library. Their skills and enthusiasm, combined with permanent library funding via voter-approved Measure A, speak well for the future of our library system here in Nevada County.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the number of people lately showing up in the police blotter, under the influence or with controlled substances causing disturbances or threatening others.

MISS (from Rebane): To Californian's paying more for gasoline than anywhere else in the country, with no relief in sight.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): How does one say "Thank You" to a weather front? It's easy to hear the (mental) applause for the recent rainy weather to help shorten the pending fire season. Phew!

MISS (from Tracy): To congress, in grilling Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. How come no one has asked why it's so damned hard to "unsubscribe"?

HIT (from City Editor Ross Maak): To National Library Week. A decade (or more) ago, I remember a number of people telling me libraries had outlived their usefulness and were on their way out, compliments of this new-fangled World Wide Web. Libraries do, in fact, find themselves in a different world, but they remain as useful today as ever. Thank goodness.

HIT/MISS (from Maak): I'm not a fan of this new 12-cent per gallon gas tax. I think the money was available elsewhere within the ridiculously bloated state government. That said, it sounds like Nevada County is actually reaping some of the benefits from it. So, in the spirit of making lemonade out of lemons, I'm glad road improvements are being made around here.