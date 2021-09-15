Hits & Misses: “Women’s Suffrage” documentary is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To The Union’s special premiere performance on women’s suffrage featuring interviews with local historians in the Nevada Theater with exquisite new murals adorning its walls. Dinner before at The National Hotel’s newly opened dining room. Try their mussels.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To our county election staff and workers who were competent and welcoming to all voters.

MISS (from Rebane): To voters across the state who missed the opportunity to put a stop to an incompetent governor and California’s dysfunctional political monopoly.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Skip Pollard): To Larry Elder for promoting a false narrative about a stolen election before the election has even taken place just because polls show him trailing. With no evidence of “shenanigans” as he claims, such lies undermine our democracy and ought to be broadly repudiated by the Republican Party.





HIT (from Pollard): To former President George Bush for sounding the alarm in a speech marking the anniversary of 9/11 when he said we’ve seen “growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within. There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home, but in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit.”

MISS (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To the Texas Legislature and governor. My father was born in Dallas. My mother was born in a little town in south Texas, Bay City. I was born in Houston and went to college there at the Rice Institute (now University). My elder sister was born in Austin. I am a proud Texan and joke about Texas and Texans often at social gatherings. But not right now. The Texas abortion law is an abomination. It is an affront not only to women everywhere, but to all rational people of whatever sex. It must not stand.

HIT (from Beckenbach): To The Union, which has has been around for 157 years, and the print version that is an integral part of my day’s beginning, as I know it is for many others (about 14,000, I am told). In addition, the image of Nevada County needs the physical The Union. Close your eyes and envision downtown Grass Valley. Now do the same for Nevada City. Lastly bring up a vision of the front page of The Union. Do all three not match and complete each other in some almost magical way? So a big hit to Swift Communications and to our local team. You need to not publish The Union on Mondays? OK. You need to raise the subscription price a little? OK. Just keep the presses running.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the recent pandemic health and safety rules implemented by our performance arts venues and groups. Led by executive directors Gretchen Bond of the Miners Foundry and Amber Jo Manuel of the Center for the Arts, new identical rules are in place at both facilities. Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra, InConcert Sierra, Music in the Mountains and the Nevada City Film Festival have all joined in. For full details please visit https://minersfoundry.org/ and https://thecenterforthearts.org/ . It’s been a tough go for these groups during these challenging times. High marks for moving forward while protecting the audience and staff, all with a very level, mutually agreed upon playing field.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To mixed messages. While President Joe Biden ordered widespread vaccination mandates last Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris doubled down on allowing women to make choices without government interference regarding their own bodies. Another hypocritical message?

MISS (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To the ID.me program used by the Employment Development Department, which is tediously slow and extremely difficult to comply with. It rejects documents capriciously and attempts to connect with video fail repeatedly. There is no way to request assistance. If the video fails or they send you a link that doesn’t work, the only option is to start over.

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the cause of recent wildfires being … us. “Campers” in the case of the River Fire. People without homes, motorists flicking out still burning cigarettes, or parts of vehicles causing sparks. Chainsaws, metal weed whackers, poorly installed generators and so on. Arsonists not in their right minds. There’s no end to human carelessness, recklessness, and worse.

HIT (from Rogers): To genuine patriotism and the symbol of the U.S. flag. The flag is for all Americans, and Democrats in particular have an onus to reclaim the stars and stripes so that this is not left as rallying colors only for the worst kind of nationalism. The flag needs, like the national anthem and the pledge of allegiance, to serve as a force of unity, however flawed the republic itself. The symbols are aspirational, touching our highest hopes and dreams. This simple point seems way too easily forgotten.