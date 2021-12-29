Hits & Misses: Wishing everyone a happy New Year

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Lumberjacks, IHOP, National Hotel and others open Christmas Day with hot food and warm cheer.

MISS (from Emerson): To PG&E. I am stuck with an December electric/gas bill of over $400, my first ever. Are we paying for the damages of the Camp Fire?

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To everyone a happy, prosperous, and safe New Year 2022. Please get and stay vaccinated and wear your mask!

MISS (from Reinheimer): To Waste Management not picking up any residential trash until next week. What happened? Will we get a credit on our next bill? (Sent before the big snowstorm.)





HIT (from Editorial Board member Rachel Rein): To my neighbor down the street I’d never met before who used his snowplow to clear my driveway and wouldn’t take payment, wishing us a Merry Christmas.

MISS (from Rein): To PG&E for not providing an estimate of when power would be restored. It has been out for 58 hours, and having an estimate would help me plan for how to deal with this outage.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Rite Aid, which was open and staffed with an actual pharmacist filling prescriptions in the aftermath of the recent snowstorm.

HIT (from Rebane): To the UPS Store in Grass Valley. They have access to generator-provided electricity from the Gold Miners Inn. Private enterprise demonstrates again that it thinks ahead and plans for emergencies.

MISS (from Rebane): To the post offices that failed to prepare for winter’s threats and were not open or delivering mail on Monday and Tuesday this week.

HIT (from Rebane): To neighbors with chainsaws helping to clear roads and driveways after snow-laden trees and branches broke or were uprooted.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Judy Silberman): To the essential workers working long hours to deal with the storm — tow truck companies, road crew, PG&E, ambulance services and medical folks.

MISS (from Silberman): To people being cold, hungry and isolated.

MISS (from Silberman): To internet services not accessible even with power.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To a record-breaking snowfall. So much for global warming.

HIT (from Hood): To a statement by the late Margaret Thatcher “The trouble with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.”

MISS (from Hood): To President Joe Biden for saying this week there is no solution by the federal government to end the nearly two-year pandemic after promising the American people during his election campaign that he would put an end to the pandemic. Promises made, promises broken.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Skip Pollard): To PG&E for a total lack of communication regarding power restoration two and a half days into it. Extraordinarily bad customer service on the most basic level.

HIT (from Pollard): To incredibly generous neighbors coming together as a community, helping each other out.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To snow and lots of it. December’s records for snow were shattered across the Sierra Nevada. Meantime, Alaska broke records for heat this month, and the South is baking in a relative way, as well. Global warming advocates will point to the heat while deniers and skeptics will point to the snow. Both are weather, and both support predictions, observations and all connected to the steep, steep rise in greenhouse gas emissions since the dawn of the Industrial Age.

MISS (from Rogers): To the length of time between big heavy snowfalls in the foothills in that band where conifers are more liable to fall, and they sure did. Blame PG&E and CalTrans if you must, but they have one whale of a job on their hands right now.

HIT (from Rogers): To crews from the utilities and other essential services, including very much PG&E, along with emergency responders who have gone above and beyond big time in this emergency.

MISS (from Rogers): To us, frankly, raising stinks about the little things in an emergency as if we’ve grown so used to modern convenience that when something bigger strips them from us we get angry over the fact that what we think are promises are not anyone’s to give, or to expect. What’s amazing is that anyone has power restored, the internet working, a vaccine and ever-better medicines and healing techniques to combat a serious disease. Meantime, people are still trapped in their cold homes while luckier neighbors are complaining about the post office and why can’t Fed Ex deliver?

HIT (from Rogers): To Robinson Enterprises! Most specifically in this moment to their generator refueling services at a critical time. And generally speaking, as well.