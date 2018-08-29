Hits & Misses: Vandalism at South Yuba State Park a MISS

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Shirley Moon): To the vandal(s) who, once again, have taken it upon themselves to destroy an "Iron Ranger" at the South Yuba River State Park, in which visitors place their hard-earned money for parking fees. Thanks to you, the State will have to again pay for replacement locks and repairs, which ultimately are paid for by taxpayers. The inconvenience you have caused the innocent visitor to the beautiful river is selfish and tiresome. Get a job! If the State sees that the SYRSP doesn't produce enough revenue to stay open, you will be part of the reason.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the new Market in the Park, presented by Nevada City Farmers Market, which was pretty sweet. Located right on Little Deer Creek at Pioneer Park, and adjacent to the picnic grounds, there were four Wednesday evening markets. Roughly a dozen vendors offered everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to cut flowers, tortillas and grass-fed beef — all beside the creek. To top it off, you could have dinner right there thanks to an offering of ready-to-eat rice, sausage and stir fry vegetables. It's as lovely a setting as one could ask for. Let's hope it returns next year.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the Nevada County Genealogical Society's 25th annual seminar in Grass Valley. Every year more than 100 people come to learn how to trace their family history as part of a fun and interesting hobby. All are welcome at the Society's regular meetings on the second Tuesdays of every month at 1 p.m. at the Madelyn Helling Library community room.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the president's tariff on Canadian newsprint causing small hometown newspapers to cut back on their publication days or their number of pages, and putting some out of business altogether. This is a huge price to pay for the potential (unproven) of saving a few jobs.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the Bounty of the County event, which draws a huge crowd to sample local farm-to-table fare and showcases local restaurants. Great to see the support for local farmers and eateries.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To Bounty of the County organizers who don't seem to think it was a problem to admit another 150 people after selling out their planned capacity of 500 before the doors even opened, causing several restaurants to run out of tastings. That's not fair to those who purchased in advance. An organizer is reported to have said "Next year, we'll announce the scheduled date earlier so people can plan ahead." As if that will actually make a difference, hello? When an event is sold out, it's sold out for a reason.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Becky Goodwin): To the Trinity Community Chorus for a delightfully refreshing summer concert on Saturday and Sunday. Along with guest a cappella group, "The Interludes," this lovely evening included a variety of songs from Celtic to classical, and the free-will offerings of the audience benefited the Kellermann Foundation mission in Africa.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To many talented residents doing important work for nonprofits here. Best wishes to Julie Chiarelli who will be transitioning from the general manager's position at KVMR to become the new director of finance for Hospice of the Foothills.

HIT (from Rebane): To our vibrant community with so many interesting events on offer – Children's Festival, Miner's Picnic, Brew Fest, Bounty of the County and many more to come before the year is out.

HIT (from Rebane): To a wonderful addition to the marvelous facility run by the Salvation Army. The Stephen S. Ball Conference Center at Camp Del Oro is a multi-use building which adds year round capability to the camp.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To our wonderful spell of "Indian Summer" that allows us to sleep soundly under a light comforter. Aaah!

MISS (from Tracy): To the brutal return of blazing temperatures that will surely come before Autumn brings moderate temperatures and rain.

HIT (from Community Reporter Cory Fisher): To Grocery Outlet's "Independence from Hunger" campaign that took place over the past month throughout the chain's 300 stores nationwide. Grass Valley Grocery Outlet's independent owner-operators Steve and Kim Smith partnered with Interfaith Food Ministries to raise a total of $13,149.

MISS (from Editor Brian Hamilton): To my "MISS" last week on early reports of continued declining enrollment. As you'll see on today's front page, several districts are reporting better-than-expected enrollment. Although that might not mean overall growth in the number of students countywide, let's hope this becomes a continuing trend toward the positive.