Hits & Misses: Use of school building as a school, a hit

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Highs marks to the Friends of NCE, the Nevada City School Board of Trustees and Superintendent Trisha Dellis. After many months of review, the Nevada City Elementary school will remain a school site, just as it has always been since 1868, when it served as the Washington School. The new occupants are a highly successful public charter high school, the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning (SAEL).

HIT (from Editorial Board member Liam Lambert): To North San Juan Fire Department's response to the medical emergency at Columbia Schoolhouse. An excellent example of public works, community togetherness and quick thinking.

MISS (from Lambert): To allegations in a lawsuit against Nevada County for damages incurred in the Cascade Shores landslide in 2017. With the housing situation around here the way it is, if the County is accountable for downplaying the severity and risk for financial gain, as the plaintiffs allege, there's really no excuse for that.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): Having February turn out to be one of the driest on record.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane and Susan Rogers): To all the hard-core classical music lovers who drove through Friday's snow storm to attend the Music in the Mountains concert to hear violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky conduct the Sacramento Philharmonic and play Mozart's Turkish concerto. Last weekend's performance of Mozart, Beethoven and other composers was brilliant.

Recommended Stories For You

HIT (from Rebane): To living in a community where public officials return citizens' calls and willingly discuss their concerns.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To the Lake Wildwood Association board for bickering in open session.

MISS (from Nolle): Make it a double. To Lake Wildwood Association for not seeming to understand Roberts Rules of Order.

HIT (from Nolle): To the Fire Safe Council for achieving 20 percent of the Firewise Communities in the State of California.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Mac Young): To the Supremacy Clause. Immigration is a federal, not state law.

MISS (from Young): To the 90th annual Academy Awards. Worst ratings since 1974.

HIT (from City Editor Ross Maak): To the Forest Lake Christian girls basketball team. The Falcons may have lost in the section championship game, but simply to play in it is quite an accomplishment, and the season didn't end with the loss. Forest Lake played again Wednesday night in the first round of the CIF NorCal Division-VI tournament. Win or lose, it's been a heck of a run for FLC.

MISS (from Maak): The amount of time and energy the county is spending on its marijuana ordinance is bordering on absurd. Sides have been heard, now it's time to move. Instead, supervisors are saying a permanent ordinance won't be ready for months.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the adage better late than never in the case of snow last week. Feet and feet up in the higher country, and even some in the foothills. Every drop is welcome in a thirsty region staring a new drought in the face.

HIT (from Editor Brian Hamilton): To Adrian Molina, the 2003 Bear River High graduate and, as of Sunday, an Academy Award winner. Molina, who already won a Golden Globe earlier this year for the Disney-Pixar animated film "Coco," continues to represent his hometown in fine fashion. Bravo!

MISS (from Hamilton): To folks who can't seem to focus their online comments on the actual topic at hand, rather than resorting to personal attacks and filthy language. One would think attaching one's name to such commentary would serve as some sort of deterrent to such behavior. But that's apparently not the case for many, whose comments will be deleted and who could be banned due to such childish behavior — which says more about the person making such posts than the target of their ire.