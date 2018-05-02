Hits & Misses: Unexpected treat of poetry an absolute HIT!

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Linda Jack): To windshield wisdom? Thanks to Eliza Tudor and all the people at the Nevada County Arts Council for leaving a poem on the windshields of the cars at BriarPatch last Friday. An unexpected treat! And most of all, thanks for the spectacular poetry festival at Sierra College on Saturday. Wonderful adult writers, and so great to see our local kids reading their own poems. Kudos to all!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To the Board of Supervisors moving forward on cannabis regulation after more than two years of "talking about it" and refusing to force personal grow registration with the county.

MISS (from Senter): To the Board of Supervisors favoring rich land owners over small family farms with a de-facto ban on Residential Agriculture parcels under 5 acres, putting hundreds of otherwise compliant small family farms out of business in one fell swoop.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To teen drivers getting a hands-on educational course on driver safety, sponsored by the local Roamin' Angels Car Club. Experiential learning usually "sticks" better (and longer) than text-based learning, and is probably more effective than "here's why you need to be careful" conversations with adults.

MISS (from Rogers): To learning that Drivers Education has been dropped completely from high school requirements, and that paid private driving instruction is the only alternative to a parent's signed "certification" that the student received 50 hours of supervised (I hope) practice. Looks like (per Google) it's been this way for at least two decades in California. Too bad we can't seem to find the money to help keep kids (and all drivers) safer on the road.

Recommended Stories For You

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To Bear River High's Drama Department's production of the "Putnam County Spelling Bee," which was hilarious and first rate. Next up for the next two weekends is Nevada Union's Spring Production "The Wedding From Hell" Mystery Dinner Theatre. The dramatic arts is alive and well in our local high schools!

HIT (from McAteer): The 2nd annual Sierra Poetry Festival hosted by the Nevada County Arts Council at Sierra College/Nevada County Campus celebrated the written and spoken word. It's no wonder why Nevada County was selected as a California Cultural District.

HIT (from McAteer and Shanti Emerson): Reader's Theatre celebrated the life of our own Tim O'Connor on Sunday at Miners Foundry. Tim's willingness to teach so many locals his craft is just another example of the artistic spirit within our community.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the community support of Cheryl Wicks and Sammie's Friends at the Board of Supervisors and at the event center (standing room only).

MISS (From Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To pending legislation, SB 1272 which would establish a Tax Recovery & Criminal Enforcement Task Force to combat/crack down on underground economic activities. California's underground economy is estimated to be $60-$140 billion annually and hence there's an estimated $8.5 billion of potential taxes going uncollected. As an alternative, the California legislature could look at ridding us of overzealous rules, regulations, and fees and consider reducing our sky-high taxes. The state just might get better compliance and collect more taxes.

HIT (From Rebane): To our network of knowledgeable and professional health-care providers. Thanks to YubaDocs and the Emergency Department for swooping me onto the rapid response pneumonia "cruise" line at the Sierra Nevada Memorial/Dignity Health Hospital.