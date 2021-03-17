Hits & Misses: Traffic problem in Brunswick Basin is a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Charlene Gomes): To traffic in Brunswick Basin about to get worse. The Grass Valley and Nevada City authorities have said there is not a traffic problem in the Brunswick Basin. But we have many long lines for drive-through food and more coming. Also: When you are at the intersection of Brunswick and East Main, take a good look at the beautiful pine trees within the cabins. Developers from out of town are planning to build a two-story hotel. They will cut down trees and demolish 11 cabins that are affordable housing for more than 30 people. The plan is to have two entrances, one facing Burger King and Jack in the Box, and one on West Olympia Drive near the Mobil gas station. Sure seems like bad planning.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the forward progress on the Nisenan’s 32 acres on Deer Creek. For centuries it was a portion of their ancestral homeland, until it became part of the Champion-Providence Mine. Today the California Heritage Indigenous Research Project represents the few descendants of Nevada County’s Nisenan population who survived the Gold Rush. The research project is making plans (more details next week) for toxic mining waste remediation, fuel reduction, a private meeting space, and a trail connecting to the Tribute Trail. The property, all on the south side of Deer Creek, was purchased for the project as a California Conservation Acquisition (open space) with $600,000 in grant funds secured by Izzy Martin’s The Sierra Fund.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To The highest PG&E bills I’ve ever paid. Are we paying for the Camp Fire?

MISS (from Emerson): To Paulette’s leaving and Wendy’s coming.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To KMart Pharmacy, the only pharmacy in western Nevada County open until 7 p.m. on a Saturday night (most close at 6 p.m. or even earlier). At 10 minutes to closing, pharmacist Celeste and assistant Cheryl were both helpful, patient and caring, while we waited to get my husband’s antibiotic prescription after a late-afternoon yard maintenance accident. Living in a small rural town has its inconveniences when it comes to store hours, but kudos to KMart Pharmacy.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Nevada County Supervisors Miller and Hoek starting a conversation about making more local decisions based on local knowledge and local conditions and doing it in full cooperation with the local public health department. They should be praised for finally objecting to the way the governor has treated small counties unequally with his COVID-19 diktats.

HIT (from Rebane): To snow and more snow at higher elevations. Hopefully, the snow’s water content is pretty high and inches higher, reaching 100% of normal.

MISS (from Rebane): To the low expectation of not returning to “normal” until July 4.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To President Donald Trump recommending to his reluctant supporters to get their vaccinations. Why they are so reluctant is a bit mysterious, considering his forceful efforts to develop the vaccinations and having had his shots back in January. Here’s something to believe that truly lines up with the evidence and facts on the ground.