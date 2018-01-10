Hits & Misses: Thoughtful commentary refreshing with cannabis conversation

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT: To the civil and productive — though long — public commentary at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting on the Community Advisory Group's recommendation for a new county cannabis cultivation ordinance. And thanks to Supervisor and Board Chair Ed Scofield for acknowledging that in closing the meeting. Thoughtful commentary on the issue without shouting or rancor ruled the day, and that was refreshing to see and hear.

HIT: To members of the Community Advisory Group. Regardless of your opinion of the recommendations made, these folks stepped up and volunteered many hours of their busy lives to help provide an array of perspectives on this very important issue. Their participation in the process establishing our community's standards on cannabis cultivation should be acknowledged, appreciated and applauded.

HIT: While we're at it, another "HIT" to Nevada County officials for making a commitment to improving the issue of homelessness in our community. Health and Human Services Director Michael Heggarty announced his intention to budget $250,000 for a pilot program that would establish a homeless day center — with an eye toward an eventual 24/7 facility. Good to see government stepping forward to help on this community issue that has largely been supported by area nonprofits through the heavy lifting by Hospitality House, Sierra Roots and Divine Spark, along with churches and volunteers.

MISS: To the armed lowlifes who reportedly robbed an auto parts store in the Glenbrook Basin Monday night. One positive from the incident was that no one was hurt, particularly the store's employees who no doubt feared for their lives while just trying to make a living. Here's hoping we get to soon offer a "HIT" to law enforcement for tracking the thieves down and bringing them to justice.

HIT: To Kathryn and Kevin Beal, who rang in the new year with newborn Kevin Beal Jr., western Nevada County's first baby born in 2018.

MISS: To the absence of any real semblance of a snowpack in the Sierra, just 3 percent of normal measured by California water managers Jan. 3. The Associated Press called it "another unusually dry start in its vital winter rain and snow season." Take away the wet and cold winter of 2016-17 and it doesn't seem so "unusual" over the past five years. Good to be getting rain this week, but without colder temperatures that much-needed pack won't be back to normal anytime soon.

HIT: To getting 2018 off to an active, healthy start, as several folks are doing at the newly renamed EmPOWERment Fitness (formally Pam's Fitness First), as well as many other area gyms.

HIT: To Bear River High School graduate Adrian Molina, whose film "Coco" won a Golden Globe Sunday for Best Animated Film. Molina, who co-directed and co-wrote the screenplay and songs, serves as a real inspiration for young filmmakers in the community.

HIT: Speaking of filmmakers … To the South Yuba River Citizens League for hosting the 16th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, which runs Jan. 11-15 in Nevada City and Grass Valley. Not only does the festival serve as inspiration to environmentalists, but also brings lots of business to the community during an otherwise down time of the year.