Hits & Misses: Thanks to Give meals are a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader John Bohnert): To Thanks to Give for providing free Thanksgiving meals to local seniors living alone. This act of kindness is sure to brighten the seniors’ day.

HIT/MISS (from reader Claudia Taylor): Ron Lowe is a Hit for the left as a prolific cheerleader in Nevada County, but a Miss for accurate perspective regarding which side of politics is committing the acts he mentions. (Oct. 27 Letters to the Editor, “Marching in Lockstep”)

HIT (from Editorial Board member Judy Silberman): To the return of Halloween fun this year. Our playful creative community got to strut its stuff again.

MISS (from Silberman): To the sad fact that The Day of the Dead Altar Show has not returned yet. Let’s hope it will next year.





HIT (from Editorial Board member Skip Pollard): To Gold Rush Subaru in Auburn for their major donation to a Sammie’s Friends fundraiser held to pay for expensive back surgery for a little girl’s service dog. Makes me feel good for having bought a car from them!

MISS (from Pollard): To the bear who knocked over our garbage can twice in as many weeks and then devoured the Halloween pumpkins sitting on our front walk. Have you no decency, sir?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the fast-approaching Santa’s Christmas Shoppe! Kare Crisis Nursery and the Sierra Presbyterian Church are once again hosting this fine event on Saturday, Dec. 11, following a pandemic pause-hold. Any child age 3 to 11 can attend and purchase gifts for their family, teachers and pets (for 25 cents a gift). To the extent that Christmas is a lot about the children, here’s a chance for us all to join in and help improve their holiday. To volunteer with the gift wrapping, helping the kids shop, or to donate used or gently used gifts, please email Dr. Sarah Woerner at drsarahspies@jps.net

HIT (from Matson): To The Wheelhouse at the old Five Mile House shifting gears. It closed as a restaurant in September due to a lack of staffing. It has now reopened, hosting local events. With generous indoor and outdoor seating, gatherings of up to 150 guests are now possible at this historic location. Working with multiple local catering partners, food and beverages can be arranged for any event — or you can just rent the space and bring your own. Weddings, corporate functions, private dinners, and holiday parties are a fine fit. For further details email owners Max and Amanda at wheelhousenevadacity@gmail.com

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the witches paddling on Scott’s Flat Lake, as seen in Wednesday’s Union photo section. Very clever.

HIT (from Rebane): To two local non-profits whose missions and activities enrich our lives, Music in the Mountains and the Sierra Nevada Hospital Foundation. Both organizations are in the midst of fundraising campaigns with online auctions offering dining, shopping, tasting, recreational, and special one-of-a-kind opportunities to bid on or to “buy it now.”

HIT (from Rebane): To the wise people of Virginia who insisted on having a voice in what their children are taught in public schools.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Bruce Herring): To the Atlanta Braves defeating three really good teams to win the World Series.

MISS (from Herring): To the tomahawk chop and chant, which must go. It’s an international embarrassment.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To Twin Cities Church for offering a session entitled “Surviving the Holidays — Grief Share.” This session offers hope during the holiday season to those who face the pain of loss of a loved one. This one-time session will be offered on Thursday, Nov.18 at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call 530-913-3881 or register on-ine at http://www.twincities.church/events-surviving-the-holidays

HIT (from Hood): To the dams in California that also generate power. We often think of dams only as water reservoirs or to control flooding, but many are also power plants. According to the California Energy Commission, 274 hydroelectric power plants provided 19% of California’s power in 2019.

MISS (from Hood): That California has not built more dams and hydroelectric power plants in recent years to supplement the intermittent power produced from wind and solar.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To our military veterans, who made ultimate sacrifices or devoted their lives or a portion of their lives for our protection.

HIT (from Rogers): To more rain. This cannot be emphasized enough.

MISS (from Rogers): To highfalutin’ conferences and pacts that pretty much cost more carbon than they save and are so frequently mistaken for taking “action.” No one matches their promises at these parades of peacocks. The proof is in the actual moves away from fossil fuel emissions. Talk isn’t even cheap in this regard.