Hits & Misses: Terry McLaughlin column is a HIT

HIT (from reader Ray Bryars): To columnist Terry McLaughlin for her well researched column, “Skeptical about mine reopening,” Let’s hope our county supervisors read it carefully and find a way to end the cycle of stress that residents of Grass Valley are forced to go through every few years. We must stop being held hostage by foreign mine owners with a history of bankruptcy and environmental damage.

MISS (from reader Susan Rogers): To hair stylists and barbers who choose not to get vaccinated. Do you actually think we want to wear a mask for another year just to get our hair cut? Even if we both wore masks, it would still be risky when I don’t know who you’ve been close to doing your work (such as anti-vaxxers who didn’t wear a mask). To readers: ask your haircut person if he/she has been vaccinated. Don’t assume! Then make your choice.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To Nevada County moving to a lesser-restrictive orange COVID zone. Yay!

MISS (from Reinheimer): To those who won’t get vaccinated or wear masks!





MISS (from Reinheimer): To the hope someone will tell John Cox that California needs and deserves something better than a rich guy with a trained bear ad wanting to buy the California governor’s office. Your bear ad is full of bull, John!

HIT (from Reinheimer): To Barack Obama and CNN on “Becoming a Man” special Monday night. Hope many dads watched this! Thanks to Anderson Cooper for hosting.

HIT (from Reinheimer): To Barack Obama, still a leader and an icon and the epitome of a real presidential influence.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani still perpetuating the “big lie” as a sad commentary on the abyss into which they have descended.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Lazy Valley Blueberry Ranch. Their U-Pick operation is now in full swing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can also purchase pre-picked berries. From Grass Valley, take Highway 20 west to the stop light. Turn left onto Penn Valley Drive. Soon you’ll see the signs leading you a short distance to the ranch at 10919 Lazy Valley Road. These berries are grown without pesticides by Jeannie Gleason, who’ll be out working in the blueberry patch. Children are welcome. A recent customer from Oregon said, “They’re the best blueberries I’ve ever eaten!” For further info, call 530-432-2234.

HIT (from Matson): To school’s out and our libraries’ Summer Learning Program is in! It runs from June 16 to July 31, at all three western Nevada County branches. Online offerings include “Reading Colors Your World,” which celebrates diversity by studying numerous countries around the world, virtual entertainment by the likes of Izzy Tooinsky and CATs, and a short storybook club for teens. Even better, there are free lunches, to go. Everyone in the Summer Reading Challenge will receive a free book and be eligible to win more prizes. Funding is provided by Friends of the Nevada County Libraries. You may sign up at the branches or by visiting http://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Anita Wald-Tuttle celebrating 94 years of helping others.

MISS (from Emerson): To Faux News.

HIT (from Emerson): To Izzy Martin and her great works for this county. We can’t thank you enough for your service, Izzy. Your legacy in conservation will be forever appreciated.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To making arguments from actual facts, all the evidence, and in the spirit of trying to understand truth vs. trying to prove out pre-conceived ideas, what your favorite political party’s talking points might be, politicians in and out of office with their own agendas, passing on gossip as if knowledge, and so on.