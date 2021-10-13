Hits & Misses: Tennis and pickle ball management at Lake Wildwood’s courts a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Bill Lambert): To Paul Segel, who took over the tennis and pickle ball management duties in early 2021 at Lake Wildwood’s six courts and has a done a great job of cleaning, improving, greeting, creating, teaching and inspiring more active enjoyment on the courts. Paul, who has lived in Lake Wildwood for more than two decades and plays tennis regularly in the region, brings his acumen closer to home. To quote one active tennis player, “He’s brought so much positive spirit to the game!” Thanks for your energy, Paul!

HIT (from Lambert): To Beth Moore and all who toil at her Wild Eye Pub on Mill Street in Grass Valley. The Wild Eye has been open for just over three years, starting as a restaurant/pub, integrating regular live music, then morphing outdoors throughout COVID to now calling itself a supper club. The Eye regularly delivers diverse music genres to the community — Beth often grabbing the mic and belting out some blues herself — as well as excellent food, while struggling with staffing issues as are all food services venues. Hats off to Beth and the Wild Eye!

MISS (from reader Craig Silberman): To the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, who used their Facebook account to wish everyone a “Happy Columbus Day.” Though Native Americans once lived everywhere I’ve resided, in no place are we more aware of that than Nevada County, where the Nisenan people have a strong presence, and share with us their language, art, and heritage. How the Sheriff’s Office could be so tone deaf to that is a mystery to me.

MISS (from Phil Reinheimer): to “Capturing Nevada County” photos should be in Nevada County, not the state of Nevada as happened in today’s edition (Oct. 13). It’s a nice feature for non-professional or semi-professional photographers.





HIT (from Reinheimer): To the Raiders while they were still in Oakland.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To Jon Gruden, the loser of the decade who just resigned as coach of the Raiders over the disclosure of terrible email messages.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Bruce Herring): To Shelly Covert and the Nisenan on Indigenous Peoples Day and support for their ongoing effort to secure federal recognition.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Bierwagen’s pumpkin patch being open for business. Located at 17437 Lower Colfax in Chicago Park, you can carefully select your pumpkins and enjoy their fruit stand, which features apples and freshly pressed apple cider. Like all of our Nevada County farms, it is beautiful. There are farm animals to view and great eats to enjoy at their picnic area. Parking and admission are free. They are open Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Oct. 31.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To poignant moments, along with familiar melodies and the glorious voice of Kris Stepanian performing in Off Broadstreet’s return to in-person live theater. The current production, “Song Bird,” plays weekends through October. Don’t miss John Driscoll’s philosophical musings, Kim Wellman’s antics, and Nancy Keith’s perfect delivery and great timing.

HIT (from Rebane): To Hills Flat Lumber Co.’s 100 years in business providing building supplies and other necessaries to locals.

MISS (from Rebane): To our governor who signed into law the prohibition of off-road gasoline-powered machines a few years from now. Good luck with that battery-powered weed whacker or finding a battery-powered leaf blower able to handle oak leaves and pine needles. BTW, what non-fossil fuel energy source will reliably produce all the electricity needed to run all those clean machines and recharge their batteries?

MISS (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood: To Gavin Newsom signing a new law, to take effect in 2024, banning sales of gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers. It shows how out of touch he is with the working person in California who makes a living in the landscape business.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Judy Silberman): To the debt ceiling raised, preventing economic catastrophe with bipartisan support.

MISS (from Silberman): To the fact this measure is only for two months.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenback): To YubaNet. My wife and I live a couple of miles from last Monday’s fire in North San Juan. While the firefighters were doing their amazing work, YubaNet gave us a blow-by-blow so we would know when we could stop holding our breath. Thanks again and again, Pascale.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To YubaNet’s wildfire coverage, sure, but also to The Union’s efforts to cover local fires in the same moment-by-moment style through UnionNow, but also staffing larger fires with reporters and live video from the scenes. Not to mention followup stories after the fires have been extinguished, as well as preparedness coverage long before one is ignited. Western Nevada County is blessed to have YubaNet, The Union, KVMR and KNCO all on the job when it comes to wildfire.

MISS (from Rogers): To such obsessive and prickly attention to one ideology or the other that one cannot stand for any of those “others” to share their views — even when based on actual facts, which are checked with conventional, mainstream sources before publication here. Such hostility to the “wrong” opinions does us as a country or a community no good. This is the very opposite of understanding. Understanding what you disagree with is a pillar of wisdom, and we have quite enough rank ignorance right now.