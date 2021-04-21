Hits & Misses: SYRCL’s purchase of their office building is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To the excellent work of the prosecution team in obtaining a successful conviction in The George Floyd murder case.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To Derek Chauvin and anyone else out there who abuses his/her lawful authority in similar fashion.

MISS (from reader Dick Tracy): To The Union’s headline on Tuesday: “Almost quarter of county residents immunized.” It should have read: “Three-quarters of county residents not immunized.”

HIT (from Tracy): To spring flowers. Every day we get bad news about crime, corruption and reasons for despair. But nature is providing a smile with the flowers of spring on all levels, from bulbs to shrubs to trees. Enjoy this beautiful. spirit-lifting gift!

HIT (from reader Tom Durkin): To Derek Chauvin being convicted on all three counts of the cold-blooded murder in broad daylight of George Floyd.

MISS (from Durkin): To the fact that the conviction of Chauvin was ever in doubt, and the nation was poised for full-scale riots.

MISS (from Durkin): To Out of 3,608,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (as of April 15) in California, the 18- to 49-year-old cohort accounted for 2,068, 722 cases. That’s more than all other age groups combined. Even given that 18-49 people comprise the bulk of first responders, health-care and essential workers and are at risk of infection, that rate of disease spread indicates too many people in that age group are not wearing masks and social distancing. That kind of irresponsible behavior is why we can’t have nice things like full-capacity indoor dining, movies, live entertainment and business as usual.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To SYRCL’s transition from tenant to property owner. SYRCL, guardian of our Yuba River watershed, has purchased their 313 Railroad Ave. office building. After eight years of renting the space, this organization is putting down further, more-solid-than-ever roots in our community. Starting off as a fledgling organization in 1983, they now have grown to a staff of 24 (and climbing). Their original charge was getting rid of three ill-conceived, already approved dams on the South Yuba River. Today they promote river health, forest resiliency and habitat restoration for fish and wildlife. This move, states Executive Director Melinda Booth, “helps to provide economic security by stabilizing one our biggest costs — space.”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Sierra Stages giving an outdoor concert and two play readings in the Miners Foundry parking lot. For those of us who have missed live entertainment, this is great news. Thanks, Ken and Peter, for all you do for Nevada County arts.

HIT (from Emerson): To Volunteer Day at the fairgrounds May 1 to clean up the grounds and the flower beds.

MISS (from Emerson): To cancel culture. This willful destruction of our history and the judging of leaders who were people of their time and place who didn’t see issues as we see them today. Statues of Gandhi, Washington, Jefferson, Kate Smith and even U. S. Grant have been destroyed by zealots.

MISS (from Emerson): All the writers who say they want unity in our county/country but who are not willing to make compromise or even learn what the other side is about. Definition of hypocrisy: Hypocrisy is the practice of engaging in the same behavior or activity for which one criticizes another or the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one’s own behavior does not conform. In moral psychology, it is the failure to follow one’s own expressed moral rules and principles.”

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To spring and to people getting their shots, even smart Republicans like the president who nudged the swift and incredibly safe development of the vaccines we’re using ahead.

MISS (from Rogers): To the quacks, the wackadoodles, the propagandists, the opportunists, the conspiracists, the anarchists, the just plain fooled by social media garbage, the way too many folks who have mistaken partisan blathering for actual information and taken leave of their rational senses to downplay the seriousness of this pandemic, to choose miracle “cures” somehow the doctors don’t use over safe, while refusing effective vaccines that in reality have been thoroughly tested and are proving out further in practice and halted at the least inkling of possibly dangerous reactions (seven clotting cases among 7 million J&J shots, for instance). The chance of death from vaccine is orders of magnitude less than the disease, which is closing on 600,000 deaths in the United States.