Hits & Misses: Supervisor’s column a HIT

HIT (from reader Diane Mercer): To Nevada County Supervisor Hardy Bullock for your commentary, “Working for whole community.” Thank you. I applaud your dedication to serve and also your plea for calm and considerate actions toward our common good.

HIT (from reader Ray Bryars): To all the young people lined up for vaccines at Dokimo’s. I hope you can convince your friends and family to do the same, so we can put this pandemic behind us.

HIT (from Bryars): To Tom Durkin for his “What’s in it for us?” column. We all benefit from the many things that are available to us. Some were developed many years ago by our ancestors and some were produced by our global friends and neighbors. Look at anything around you and think about how it became what it is. Did it grow, was it made, how did it get to where it is? Look, think and marvel. Then go out and get that education. Thanks Tom.

MISS (from reader Roxanne Miller): To the recent “MISS” for Dutch Bros. “inefficient ordering system … which makes for long lines.” Please remember the company asked the public via an advertisement in The Union to please be patient during their expedited opening. Let’s do that!

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To President Biden visiting an electric car Ford plant in Michigan.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To the pro-petroleum-sponsored TV ad pushing gas over cleaner energy.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the First Rain Farm. Owned and operated by Tim and Kat Van Wagner, everything’s in full swing. They integrate livestock into a no-till style of farming, producing 100% of their fertility needs on-site. Nubian goats are available to neighbors in the Rector Road area for contract grazing services. The goats eat everything within reach that’s green for improved fire safety. First Rain’s fine organic fruits and vegetables are available through their CSA program, and at the Saturday Nevada City Farmers Market. On top of all that, they raise organic seeds for several seed companies nationwide. For further details, or to learn which restaurants feature First Rain produce, visit http://www.firstrainfarm.com

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To our dedicated Board of Supervisors who listen to all before they make decisions. This excellent group always makes decisions based on what is best for the county.

MISS (from Emerson): To all the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers who make life more difficult for all of us and who keep COVID-19 going.

HIT (from Emerson): To the reopening of our entertainment venues. Can’t wait to have fun again!

HIT (from Emerson): To high school students from the Tahoe/Truckee area working together to prevent plastic pollution in the beautiful area.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Gov. Gavin Newsom, who says he’ll cling to his mask mandate until June 15 while the CDC and many other states, including New York, have released fully vaccinated people to roam around with their entire faces visible. Sticking to the state and local COVID restrictions that conflict with the recent CDC recommendations puts our merchants and restaurants in the position of being mask cops.

HIT (from Rebane): To the volunteers who have reopened the North Star Powerhouse Mining Museum. It is full of actual mining equipment, a working model of a stamp mill, and of course the famous 30-foot-diameter Pelton water wheel. You’ll learn about the ingenious design of the impulse-type water turbine invented in 1870 and its uses today in power plants around the world.

HIT (from columnist Tom Durkin): To Rep. Liz Cheney and other Republicans who are honoring their oath of office to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” — especially against the domestic enemies in Congress who deny an insurrection happened on Jan. 6 and who pander to ex-President Trump and his Big Lie.

MISS (from Durkin): To Republicans supporting voter suppression laws. Winning by voter suppression is not winning. It’s cheating.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To patience generally, and specifically with our neighbors as we run through a twilight zone period with the CDC guidance relaxing mask wearing for those who are fully vaccinated while keeping it in place for the unvaccinated, as California holds to its mask-wearing requirement until the magic date June 15, when the state plans to lift all restrictions. No, you won’t find anything in the data or a science text special about June 15. But neither is it a big deal, really, to wear a mask in a grocery store or one of the downtowns. It also is a step toward not making lepers of people who (ignorantly, frankly) forego vaccinations.