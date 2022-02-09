Hits & Misses: Sunny days in a drought are a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Joanne Ashford): To the political cartoon in Wednesday’s edition depicting an elephant crossing out a calendar title: “Black History Month.” I was very offended and disappointed. I understand the point of political satire is to elicit responses, present various perspectives. Over the course of the past six months most of the vibe has been mean, and instead of inviting conversation, it stifles it. I am generally conservative and here is the shocker— think there is a firm place in our society to celebrate Black History Month and POC in general. To malign large swaths of your readers in such a nasty way …

MISS (from reader Ramona Greb): To more police officers slain. I can visualize an array of pictures of all murdered officers with this caption: “I can’t breathe.” They are all heroes, BLM.

MISS (from reader Nancy Brost): To GoFundMe for shutting down the fundraiser for the Canadian truckers participating in the Freedom Convoy. Nearly $10 million were donated to support their cause. A backlash occurred after GoFundMe in its place said they planned to give the money to charities. Being accused of deceptive trade practices, GoFundMe will now return all the money to donors. However, people gave money with the promise it would go to the Freedom Convoy which was denied them when GoFundMe ended the fundraiser.

HIT (from reader Phil Rehineimer): To the weather god for the summer-like warm days that allow us to sit outside and enjoy the sunshine.





MISS (from Reinheimer): To the deluge of ambulance-chaser lawyer ads and prescription drug ads every day on TV.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Skip Pollard): To the Republican National Committee for its censure of Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger over their participation in the Jan. 6th commission investigating the attack on the Capitol, saying these representatives were involved in the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” The conservative National Review has called the RNC “morally repellent” and “politically self-destructive” for its statements and action. We need two functioning, respectable political parties in this country, and today’s RNC is headed in the wrong direction.

HIT (from Pollard): To Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for speaking truth to power when he tweeted: “Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who would seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost.”

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To California doing it again — first in the nation with the highest price for regular, unleaded gasoline. On Monday, GasBuddy reported the average price of regular gas in California was $4.66 and about $1.17 higher than the national average. Gas costs $1.28 more here on average than it did a year ago. Exactly what benefits do we see from these high gas prices?

HIT (from Rebane): To our community’s many venues available to rent for special occasions. In addition to rooms available in hotels and restaurants there is the Miners Foundry, the Grange buildings, the Center for the Arts, the Horsemen’s Club, the library’s Community Room, rooms at the Contractors and Realtors Associations, and the Veteran’s Halls.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To the Republican National Committee, which apparently drank the Kool-Aid, swallowed the Red Pill, and sold out its last vestige of integrity by declaring the Jan. 6 insurrection “legitimate political discourse.” The RNC further disgraced itself by censuring U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for voting to impeach Trump and serving on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The RNC has betrayed our country for the sake of partisan politics.

MISS (from reader Judy Silberman): To the Republican Party calling the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “legitimate political discourse.” In my experience, discourse usually doesn’t result in fatalities.

HIT/MISS (from Silberman): To beautiful warm, sunny days when we need rain.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To a new California bill, AB 1599, which will work to repeal Prop 47 (Prop 47, passed in 2014, lowered non-violent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors, raising the threshold to $950 for shoplifting, theft, etc. and was supposed to save the state money and improve public safety.) It has become quite obvious that soft-on-crime policies do not work, and we need to vote for laws that protect Californians.

MISS (from Hood): To the House for taking an already approved NASA bill and amending in 700 pages to include election rules that states would be required to follow. It appears House Democrats are using a back door to bring the voting bill to a debate in the Senate — legal, but weird.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To legitimate political discourse, which has been in short supply since Jan. 6, 2021.

HIT (from Rogers): To the real Republicans, the rare breed that believes and acts on a set of genuinely conservative or moderate principles, including fiscal prudence, lower taxes and personal responsibility — and can discuss these without rancor or disparaging the very soul of anyone with a different idea. The latter also goes for thoughtful Democrats and their core values. Maybe even more so, since they claim the mantle of tolerance and kindness, etc. Always heartwarming to see these pronouncements modeled as well, though that’s about as rare as a real Republican.

MISS (from Rogers): To all too many sunny days in a row, in winter. We need snowpack up high and moisture down low. We need those storms rolling through regularly, the more the better right now. Oh, there’s a personal interest in snowboarding at play here, too.