Hits & Misses: Students advocating for safe schools a ‘Hit’

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To local students joining the nationwide student walkout this week to advocate for keeping schools safe from gun violence, and to the teachers, administrators and local officials who are supporting their actions.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the lack of a designated Senior Center in this aged (and aging) community, and losing Sandy Jacobson, the one champion we've had for trying to create one, when she retires soon. The challenge is not unlike trying to find an appropriate facility for a warming shelter for the homeless — there just aren't the right kinds of buildings available.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To another innocent child's death at the hands of another drunk driver in Nevada County.

HIT (from Senter): To Indivisible Women of Nevada County for hosting congressional candidates forum and all the women stepping up to run for office in Nevada County.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): The five Nevada County Rotary clubs for putting on a great music contest for local student musicians. The winners got a small cash prize and the chance to compete at the Rotary District conference in Reno.

Recommended Stories For You

MISS (from Nolle): Suddenlink's sudden inability to fix outages and restore vital internet services to Alta Sierra customers.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Sierra Stages, which has produced a stunning, not-to-be-missed musical, A New Brain playing through March 17 at the Nevada Theatre.

HIT (from Rebane): To all of the businesses which support local theater and the arts in Nevada County. Your contributions keep our town culturally alive.

MISS (from Rebane): To the retirement announcements of executive directors of mainstay organizations.

HIT (from Rebane): To the new blood who will take up the challenges of running those organizations/non-profits.

HIT (from Rebane): To economic optimism and the entrepreneurial spirit of the set of new restaurant owners set to open businesses in downtown Grass Valley.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To US News & World Report listing Nevada City among "America's 50 Most Beautiful Small Towns" along with California communities Calistoga, Ferndale. Carpentaria and Carmel. Nevada City is cited for being "Chock full of artists, restaurateurs and artisans."

HIT (from Tracy): Congratulations to the teachers and staff at Clear Creek School for creating a learning atmosphere for inspiring grade schoolers.

HIT (from Tracy): Admittedly, hospitals aren't high on the list of fun places to visit, but the staff at our Sierra Nevada Memorial deserves applause for providing comfort and expertise to the community.

HIT (From Editor Brian Hamilton): To what appears to be two full weeks of wet, wintry weather ahead. With a little luck, and some cold temperatures, our snowpack just might climb back to normal by the end of the month.

MISS (From Hamilton): To reports that, once again, community efforts are falling short to provide emergency warmth and shelter to those in need while these storms pour down upon us.