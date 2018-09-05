Hits & Misses: Solar-powered church a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader George Carter): To the little church that still can standing at the top of Broad Street in Nevada City. In the 19th century, standing tall against the social ills of alcohol and prostitution was a preoccupation. In the 20th century there were many years of growth and then some years when the struggle to survive was the dominant issue. Now in the 21st century, the Methodists are forward looking, putting their money where their social principles teachings point and have installed solar panels. Financial contributions from members of the congregation and broader community underwrite the program. What's next in this century?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Sierra Presbyterian Church which held its 38th annual community yard sale this past weekend. Donations included furniture, clothes, housewares, toys and just about everything else. Proceeds were donated to local nonprofit organizations which care for folks in need like Hospitality House, Anew Day, Living Well Medical Clinic, KARE Crisis Nursery, Hospice of the Foothills, Women of Worth and several others.

HIT (from Rebane): To the High School District's use of local contractors to complete several major projects this summer funded by the bond issue voters passed in 2016.

MISS (from Rebane): To wondering if law enforcement lost control of portions of Sutton Way, Plaza Drive, South Auburn Street and McKnight Way? Does law enforcement not have tools more effective than telling folks to "move along" or issuance of a citation? The daily Police Blotter brims with reports of potential assault, shoplifting, panhandling, trespassing, aggressive homeless, drug paraphernalia and folks under the influence.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Lake Wildwood Community Relations Committee for sponsoring and putting on a Labor Day weekend concert starring the Nevada County Concert band and their Star Wars themed "Episode 9: Epilog" concert.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the film BlackkKlansman, now showing (when not pre-empted by the Nevada City Film Festival) at the elegant Onyx Theater in Nevada City. A very well-done piece set in the 1970s and based on a real story of how a black Colorado Springs police officer went undercover to infiltrate (via a white officer partner) the local Ku Klux Klan chapter. Get your tickets in advance — the theater has 28 very comfortable seats and was sold out two night in a row over Labor Day weekend.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To a pilot shortage at Cal Fire often leaving tanker planes sitting unused on runways during wildfires, as reported on the front page of Tuesday's Sacramento Bee. Several factors contribute to this problem, but the bottom line is that all fire-prone areas are less safe because of it, and it won't be solved soon.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To family and friends of John McCain for cementing him in history as an American hero.

MISS (from Tracy): To Donald Trump's effervescent court jester, Rudy Giuliani, for preparing an answer to the Mueller investigation – and attempting to stop its release – without knowing what it may contain. That First Amendment is such an annoyance!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the fourth 2018 Foundry Sings happening next Wednesday, Sept. 12, 5:30 p.m., at the Miners Foundry. With Rod Baggett serving as musical director and Jonathan Meredith on guitar, the Stone Hall will ring once again with the voices of every age and singing ability. It is festive, fun and the finished product will be posted on YouTube for one and all to enjoy. Greg Cameron meticulously masters the sound requirements, and veteran videographer, Gregg Schiffner, will film this edition for YouTube. The song will be John Denver's "Country Roads." No prior singing experience is necessary.