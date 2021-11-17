Hits & Misses: School board meeting gets both a HIT and a MISS for decorum

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Claudia Taylor): To all in attendance last week at the high school board meeting who were painfully polite to all speakers.

MISS (from Taylor): To those at the meeting who were vocally and obnoxiously loud and rude to speakers opposing critical race theory, and to the board, which cut the microphone to stop a parent opposing CRT who had been given two more minutes forfeited by another speaker. Also, a miss to the board’s inequitable handling of comments after the CRT presentation. It did not demonstrate the equity it preaches.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Alexander’s Steak House at the old Trolley Junction. Elegant and excellent. Didn’t think they could pull it off, but they did. Only place in western Nevada County to get Oysters Rockefeller (my fave). Very popular so make reservations. Bring your wallet.

MISS (from Emerson): To calling progressives Marxists. They are not Marxists! Just another way to divide the county.





HIT (from Emerson): To the high school district trustees’ discussion of critical race theory, both sides speaking their truth. But a MISS, too: They didn’t listen to each other.

MISS (from reader Susan Reynolds): To The Union reporting on written submissions that had been given to the high school board, with 131 advocating for CRT and four advocating against CRT. To be accurate, the rest of the story is that 150 Nevada County citizens had signed one of those submissions, a petition, bringing the total response to 131 for CRT and 154 against CRT.

HIT (from reader Melinda Stefanotty): To the Golden Empire skilled nursing facility. Recently when my husband was to be released from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital after a five-day stay, I was informed he would need to go to a skilled nursing facility. My first reaction was, “No way.” I, like so many people, think these facilities have a negative connotation. I couldn’t have been more wrong. My husband spent three weeks at Golden Empire and was a new man when he was released to return home. The occupational and physical therapists were amazing, as was the entire staff. He was treated with great care, respect and dignity. Golden Empire is a top-notch facility, and I thank them for all their kindness.

MISS (from reader Gregory Shaffer): To the Nevada Irrigation District for being the only utility that I dealt with that requires a form to be completed before service can be transferred. PG&E, Comcast, Grass Valley (sewer) and Waste Management can all be done on-line or with a phone call. A further MISS for taking five days to mail the form after it was requested and the last MISS for not having the form available online.

HIT (from Shaffer): To NID for having my paperwork all ready when I went to their office, and the courteous and helpful employee who explained the paperwork.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To President Joe Biden for the bipartisan success in the signing of the desperately needed infrastructure bill.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To the morbid daily fascination of CNN and MSNBC and others over the Kyle Rittenhouse tragedy and trial.

HIT (from reader Nancy Brost): To Joanne Drummond, who appropriately points out in her Nov. 3 letter the editor that we are not a democracy, but a constitutional republic. In a democracy, citizens are ruled by a majority who enjoy unlimited power, giving minority groups no protection. A constitutional republic has a constitution to follow that protects the rights of the minority and limits the government’s power. Note that the Pledge of Allegiance is to our republic, not to a democracy.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To November! Every year we diligently and annually honor our veterans, celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends, and pay tribute on Native American Heritage Day. Plus, we get an extra hour of sleep when Day Light Savings ends. It’s a rich month, honoring, giving thanks, paying tribute, and officially kicking off the 2021 holiday season.

HIT (from Matson): To a little bit more on November. We are lucky to live right next to the Tahoe National Forest with its multitude of fish-filled creeks, rivers and lakes on the forest’s 871,495 acres. Every year on Nove. 15 next year’s California fishing licenses are available at sporting goods stores and on line: https://wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing (great Christmas gift). And then there’s the current Tahoe National Forest (cut-your-own) Christmas tree program. It’s a lot of fun, good for the health of the forest, 10 bucks a tree, and open now, at highly convenient sites right up the road on Highway 20. To sign up just visit http://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits

MISS (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To people who don’t know the difference between knowledge and wisdom, politics and patriotism, beliefs and facts. Claiming to have critical thinking skills is not the same as actually having them.

HIT (from Durkin): To Sue Clark’s column “Teaching history in English class.” Her description of how she conducts interactive cross-curriculum instruction by using unflinching history to teach high-school English to endow her students with critical thinking skills is state-of-the-art education. Her students are lucky to have her.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Skip Pollard): To the return of holiday events, most notably the Holt Ballet’s production of “Clara and the Nutcracker.” A truly adorable staging of this Christmas classic that’s fun for children and adults alike.

MISS (from Pollard): To those who choose divisive rhetoric to wage a culture war rather than relying on facts and merit to argue their positions. Wanting to provide for the neediest, most vulnerable among us does not a socialist make. Voting for a bipartisan infrastructure bill does not a traitor make. Supporting the current administration’s agenda does not a Marxist make. Such polarizing language is not productive and serves only to weaken our society, our democracy.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the National Exchange Hotel’s special events staff. All guests agreed that our recent meal in the Empire Room was delicious and served brilliantly with attention to every detail.

HIT (from Rebane): To a happy day on the Mill Street mall Saturday. There was upbeat music, vendors of all sorts, food service outside and inside, lots of shoppers and nary a mask. It felt good to see other human beings having a good time.

MISS (from Rebane): To Gov. Newsom’s extension of the COVID emergency proclamation though March 2022. When will he give up and let Californians handle their own lives?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Bruce Herring): To the manner in which the high school board handled the presentation on critical race theory.

MISS (from Herring): To anyone who believes trying to achieve greater fiscal and societal equity for black and brown people is a zero sum game.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): to Brian Dahle, who was recently rated by the California Chamber of Commerce as the most pro-business state senator in 2021. Dahle is committed to help retain businesses in California, keep businesses open and individuals employed, and expedite the movement of goods.

MISS (from Hood): To California’s latest unemployment rate at 7.6%, the highest in the nation and 60% higher than the national rate of 4.8%.

MISS (from Hood): To the response made by the student trustee at the high school district board meeting Nov 10 who showed a lack of tolerance for parents and concerned citizens who were legitimately exercising their First Amendment rights while expressing their concerns regarding CRT being taught in our schools.