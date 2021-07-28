Hits & Misses: Raising money for Sierra College Food Bank is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Susan Rogers): To members of OLLI at Sierra College (the seniors learning program at all campuses) for raising more than $2,000 worth of food and donations for the school’s Food Bank to support students who are food insecure.

MISS (from reader Susan Rogers): To learning from a report in the San Jose Mercury News that if the coronavirus zone system were still in place in California, Nevada County would be in the red zone (second from the top, just under purple). The surge in cases is primarily among those who are not vaccinated. Front-line health-care workers deserve our sympathy and thanks, since they unfairly remain in jeopardy because of people who won’t believe the science.

HIT (from reader Thomas Burchfield): To Mine Watch Nevada County and their public petition drive against the Rise Gold mining project, especially those citizens who stopped to sign the petitions opposing this genuinely terrible idea.

HIT (from Burchfield): To The North Star House — designed by Julia Morgan — for its recent open house celebrating the restoration of this genuine landmark in Nevada County, a piece of the past enhancing our difficult present.





MISS (from Burchfield): To Gov. Gavin Newsom for his misrepresentation and cover-up of his half-hearted, understaffed, underfunded wildfire preparations right in the middle of what might prove the worst wildfire season ever. I won’t be voting for his recall, but the Democrats are better off nominating someone else next year.

HIT (from reader Ramona Greb): To the $3.99 per gallon gas at the tiny independent station at Sacramento and South Pine. Cheaper than Costco. Cash required, but stay in your car — they pump!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To SYRCL’s River Ambassador program. Founded in 1983, SYRCL successfully fought off two federally approved dams and gained California Wild and Scenic Status for the South Yuba River. Today it is an ever-growing powerhouse organization protecting and restoring our watersheds, improving fire safety, and promoting the safety of the hundreds of thousands of people that annually enjoy the Yuba. The River Ambassador program has expanded its locations and hours, thanks to funding by the county of Nevada. It educates visitors on the best river protocol. Ambassador locations are at the Bridgeport, Highway 49 and Purdon Crossings. To volunteer or learn more call Daniel at 530-265-5961 x 201, or visit https://yubariver.org/our-work/river-ambassador/

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To “Bridges of Madison County,” the musical produced by local community theater group Sierra Stages. As always, the staging was inventive, the band provided perfect accompaniment, and the actors/singers are our talented friends and neighbors. Special mention must go to “Francesca,” the Iowa farm wife portrayed by Christi Colombo. Her voice is beautiful and we could understand every word she sang. Her co-stars Jonathan Hansard and Micah Cone both presented believable, sympathetic and relatable characters. The entire cast was super. Tickets may still be available at SierraStages.org.

MISS (from Rebane): To Anthem Blue Cross and the Dignity Health System of hospitals for failing to agree to reimbursement terms resulting in loss of coverage for patients who end up at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. I hope both entities hear from their clients who urge negotiations continue toward a mutually acceptable contract.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Sierra Stages’ brilliant outdoor musical production at North Star House of “The Bridges of Madison County.” Again we discover that there is so much talent in our county.

HIT (from Emerson): The the amazing Union article on Michael Delavega, who received guidance from his correctional officers at the Truckee jail and turned his previous life of drugs and crime around to become a solid citizen. This shows how officers can positively influence their prisoners.

HIT (from Emerson): To the vaxxers who don’t believe all the stupid fake facts on the internet written by anonymous people without medical degrees or any epidemiological experience whose ultimate goal is to divide our country. Who are these writers? Where do they come from?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Nevada County Harm Reduction, which hosted an information booth at Nevada City’s Hot Summer Nights where they offered “the straight dope on drugs.” Acknowledging that “just say no” doesn’t work with drug users, NevCoHarmReduction distributed colorful fact cards on drugs popular with youth ages 16 through 25. More important, the group is offering free fentanyl test strips and training on how to use naloxone nasal spray (also free after training) to save the life of someone who unknowingly — or even knowingly — used a drug laced with a lethal amount of fentanyl. For more information, call 530-388-6364 or write nevcoharmreduction@gmailcom.

HIT (from Durkin): To the four injured police officers, Harry Dunn, Aquilino Gonell, Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, who, literally, spoke truth to power Tuesday as they testified before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at our U.S. Capitol. Their chilling, front-line testimony proved they were the real patriots on Jan. 6.

HIT (from Durkin): To House Select Committee members Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger R-Ill.) who repudiated their own party’s partisan politics and honored their sacred oaths of office to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” The bipartisan committee is investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

MISS (from Durkin): To unvaccinated people who complain about having to wear a mask. You can’t have it both ways. Either suck it up and get vaxxed or shut up about it, because you’re the ones forcing the rest of us to wear masks to protect … you.

MISS (from Burchfield): To the Republican Party and the anti-vaxx/climate denial crowd for somehow finding the gumption to yell, “There’s no fire!” in a crowded, burning theater.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): The firefighters with some help from Mother Nature seeming to get the upper hand on those big wildfires to our north and south.