Hits & Misses: Protest at Nevada Union is a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from now-former Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To my happy years on The Union Editorial Board. Great support from Don Rogers, Alan Riquelmy and Brian Hamilton. The board had interesting discussions each week, and our editorials tried to cover all points of view.

MISS (from Emerson): To the fact I’m going to miss all my readers, those who liked my columns and those who disagreed. I learned from all of you. I’ll be back from time to time, so don’t forget me.

MISS (from reader Susan Rogers): To parents who trespassed on Nevada Union High School property to protest measures that will help keep schools open. When their children’s “Freedom of Choice” means other students will have no choice but to be exposed to unvaccinated, COVID-positive students, that’s a selfish, dangerous position to take.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): to everyone calling for the resignation or firing of Dr. Scott Kellermann. Did he make a tone-deaf, unbelievably dumb joke under the pressure of a public meeting? Yes. But Kellermann has proved his humanitarian bonafides for decades (far beyond those of any of his critics), volunteering medical care to save many lives in African nations. Public health officials deserve our sympathy for trying to maintain their sanity in a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t job. I cut them a lot of a slack in these trying times. You should, too.





MISS (From reader Pete Sabey): To The Union’s huge photo for Republican Kevin Kiley and small, hard-to-read map of Rise Gold’s mine and dump sites on the same page. Larger, clearer maps are needed for older Nevada County eyes like mine!

MISS (from Sabey): To the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. Any connection to unmasked fair attendees?

HIT: (from Sabey): To the dedicated and heroic health-care workers serving us despite exhaustion.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Bruce Herring): To the ever-growing number, commitment and sophistication of our many local Firewise Communities.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To better air quality much of last week, especially during the fair.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To those who are convinced that Covid-19 is a hoax and masks are nonsense, but wear them anyway when out in public out of consideration for others.

MISS (from Beckenbach): To those who, while loudly proclaiming their right to not wear a mask, yell at shop owners for having the audacity to exercise the owner’s right to deny them service.

HIT (from Beckenbach): To Ike’s Quarter Café for posting on Facebook his position on the pandemic. In no uncertain terms, he says, as should we all, “No mask, no service.” You should all read it.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Skip Pollard): To all those once again refusing to wear masks indoors, in places of business, even though masking requirements are back in effect for Nevada County as COVID-19 cases are surging and stores have prominently posted signs stating masks are required.

MISS (from Pollard): To NID for mailing a “Water Off Notice” for upcoming service line replacement, stating water will be off for most of a day with the caveat “cancellation or time modification due to unforeseen circumstances may occur at the last minute without prior notification.” Even PG&E manages to communicate via text and email when it comes to planned service interruptions so that people can plan accordingly. Is NID so technologically incompetent that they can’t keep customers informed and updated in a more timely fashion (vs. just using snail mail)? The last time NID sent such a notice, the water was never turned off, which was good except that a lot of people had already been greatly inconvenienced in preparation for what ended up being a non-event. Really bad customer service; very poor communications.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To SYRCL’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival Library open for business! Their comprehensive library can fill some of our newfound stay-at-home time. Available at their office are “nearly 2,000 motivational films making a difference.” Topics have ranged from a wooden dory tour of the Grand Canyon, to the state of the ice in the Arctic, to “Grizzly Man,” the man who tried living with bears. You can review the offerings at Wild & Scenic Film Library — Wild & Scenic Film Festival The films are free to all film festival and SYRCL members. All COVID-19 protocols are in place, and office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m,. Monday through Friday. The 2022 festival will be their 20th!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To this community of diverse thoughts and the willingness of so many to speak to decision-makers and write letters to our newspaper’s editor.

HIT (from Rebane): To recent investigations into marijuana farms. Violations of local codes, environmental crimes, water stealing, and endangerment of fish and wildlife instances were found. More than 5,000 marijuana plants were eradicated and 30-plus felonies were identified, which will soon lead to four criminal cases.

HIT (from Rebane): To going to the movies in person to see movies on the big screen and to eat popcorn.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To after 200 million safe doses, the Food and Drug Administration fully approving the two-dose, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as safe. This removes a significant barrier some vaccine-hesitant people have had to getting immunized against the devastating and deadly disease surging through Nevada County. To find out where to get vaccinated, go to http://www.MyTurn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255; also, http://www.mynevadacounty.com/3183/Get-Vaccinated or 211.

MISS (from Durkin): To Ken Paige’s Other Voices column last Saturday in which he supports social media poster Eric Regan saying, “The unvaccinated are being blamed and targeted for the supposed Delta variant spread.” Regan adds, “Dr. Kellermann’s statement selectively discriminates, indicating ‘the rise in positive COVID-19 cases as being the maskless and unvaccinateds’ responsibility.” This is not “discrimination,” “blaming” or “targeting,” and there is nothing “supposed” about who is spreading the disease. It is identifying the primary disease vectors prolonging our pandemic nightmare.

MISS (from Durkin): A three-quarter page ad in last Friday’s paper encouraging people to vacation in California, claiming, “Hibernation is finally over.” The expensive, eye-catching ad is uncredited (from the state tourism office). It told people to dine out, shop, travel to help the economy. This was highly inappropriate when Nevada County is experiencing our worst surge since the pandemic began.

MISS (from Durkin): To anybody who believes anything the Taliban says. It’s not even lying when nobody expects them to tell the truth.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To One Source Empowering Caregivers and their ongoing efforts to support people with perhaps the hardest task in life of all. At 3 p.m. Sunday at the Gold Miner’s Inn, author Kate Washington will talk about how to best handle this burden of love. Safety protocols will be enforced. For more: empoweringcaregivers.org or call 530.205.9514.

MISS (from Don Rogers): To bringing protest to the sanctity of school grounds. Protest if you must, but do it in the public square or at least where the decisions you don’t like are made. Don’t visit this on the kids. Really bad form, especially those without children attending the school. This goes for Pro Choice and Pro Life euphemisms for issues across the board. Leave the actual school grounds out of it. Life these days for the students is difficult enough as it is. Take your rage elsewhere.