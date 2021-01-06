Hits & Misses: Plenty of rain is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Philip S. Reinheimer): To Mitch McConnell’s block of a $2,000 relief payment to taxpayers in need, instead of the current $600. He rightly deserves the designation of “Mortician’s Mistake Mitch!” Thankfully, we’re about ready to enter the decade of the Democrats!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): to Mother Nature for a real good dousing of rain …. Keep it comin’.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To those who recommend a complete inventory of White House silverware, dinnerware, art and other furnishings. The current occupant is known to violate the Eighth Commandment: “Thou shalt not steal.”

HIT (from McAteer): To those who continue to donate to the Food Bank and other organizations following the holiday “Season of Giving,” because our fellow neighbors still are in need in the dark months of January and February.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To our new Nevada County health officer, Scott Kellermann, MD. His deep medical knowledge helping to keep people healthy here and abroad should be useful negotiating the county out of the COVID lockdown.

HIT (from McAteer): To the Congress of 1887, which helped put a more refined electoral vote count process together following the turmoil of the 1876 election.

HIT (from Rebane): To holiday fun reliving several all-star performances from Off Broadstreet in Nevada City. They have two “Holiday Memories” DVDs available for a donation. Check out the website and help keep live theater alive.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society’s upcoming 2021 Donation Day Parade. Last year’s was put on “pause hold” by the pandemic. This organization, one of the oldest of its kind in California, was founded in 1873, beginning with students collecting potatoes and sticks of firewood for the families of injured miners. And it grew. The police and fire departments began collecting cash. John Kidder, owner of the Narrow Gauge Railroad, donated two train car loads of firewood. Businesses began donating food items of all kinds, and the aid extended to paying for medical care and other unmet needs. Hopefully, here’s to the return of the society’s parade in December 2021!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the wonderful pancake/waffle mix from Early Bird Farm & Mill, a Nevada County operation that uses hand-sharpened granite stones to mill all kinds of grains grown locally and regionally in Northern California. The whole-grain Hard Red Spring Wheat Flour makes a noticeable difference in the pancake’s light texture and flavor. Early Bird also makes all-purpose flour; polenta; rye, barley and other wheat flours; corn grits and more. Products are available at SPD, Briar Patch Food Co-op, Natural Selection, Rainbow Market and at the farm (via online ordering). Check out their website at http://www.earlybirdnc.com and you’ll become a convert like me.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To rigorous and honest evaluation of the actual evidence concerning widespread fraud and/or voting irregularities in battleground states in the 2020 presidential election. This goes to the honest brokers regardless of party and regardless of personal preference to ensure an ultimately accurate and fair and legal election, but especially to Republicans braving pressure to commit the ultimate irregularity and quite unfairly overturn the legal votes of fellow Americans. These include honest, hard-working elections officers, prosecutors, judges, the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. attorney general, as well as those politicians who understand doing best by the country can run against their own ambitions and doing the right thing anyway. May America become great again in the way that rewards the truly noble virtues.

HIT (from Rogers): To a deep breath, or two. Not everyone will agree with us, see the light, say the right thing. Let them speak. We are not going to stop them in any case. We don’t have to agree. We can hear them out, and, well, thank them for their input. We each also have the right and responsibility to say what we believe to be the truth.

HIT (from Rogers): To getting outside, ideally into the wilds. Lots of perspective to be found out there.