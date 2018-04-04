Hits & Misses: Persistence of daffodils a hit

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Dee Murphy): To the daffodils that continue to bloom despite a March of pounding rain, hail and snow.

MISS (from reader Suellen Brattin): As a longtime resident of Nevada City, I am disappointed that there has been no follow-up article on the death/murder of Pam Tobiassen (Degrio). The Tobiassen family had a huge presence in the development of Nevada County; "Bub," Pam's father, served as manager of NID, county assessor, and was instrumental in the formation of the Nevada Co. Horsemen. Even saying the investigation is ongoing would be better than nothing.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To The Union's kind and sensitive coverage of the tragic loss of two young lives and the terrible impact on two more young lives.

HIT (from Nolle): To every Easter egg hunt, no matter the sponsor, for getting kids out for fun family time together.

HIT (from Nolle): To Nevada County residents for showing un-California like courtesy and good driving skills in the use of roundabouts.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To Grass Valley and Nevada City Chambers of Commerce welcoming their newest member, the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance.

MISS (from Senter): To Sacramento Police who shot Stephon Clark in the back multiple times and for failing to be able to distinguish between a handgun and a cell phone.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the American Legion where there is lots going on including an upcoming Cowboy Hoe Down dance party on April 28 at the Grass Valley Vets Hall.

MISS (from Rebane): To the Elections Office for the recent voter registration confirmation postcard which did not require a positive, affirmative response or signature confirmation of "no changes to name, address, party …" And another miss to the postcard which practically hides the news, by putting it under the flap, that all ballots will be vote by mail ballots for the June primary.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Liam Lambert): To Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for being recognized for its record number of safe births. Excellent work from an excellent maternity and neonatal staff.

MISS (from Lambert): To atmospheric rivers, which mean crazy weather on its way. Hope the shelters are prepared.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the city-wide effort by Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron and Fire Marshal Darrin Hutchins to develop and implement a plan, well ahead of fire season, to ensure compliance with city ordinances on hazardous vegetation. Last week, they sent letters to all property owners within city limits, clearly stating the ordinance requirements and the need for owners to be in compliance by June 1. Kudos to them — this is exactly the kind of proactive enforcement we need to protect lives and property from the "new normal" of extreme wildfire risk.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To it not being clear that county and Nevada City fire agency officials are planning to do anything similar regarding hazardous vegetation ordinance notification and enforcement. Concerned residents in unincorporated county areas and Nevada City should consider contacting their local fire protection agency officials to ask when wildfire risk management will become a higher priority in their jurisdictions.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To being prepared in advance of emergency. Don't be alarmed at the sight of "fire bombers" flying overhead for the next month. It's just crews of the Cal Fire Air Tankers putting the aircraft through their paces in advance of the fire season. For details, call the Nevada County Airport at 530-273-3374.

HIT (from Editor Brian Hamilton): To our highly engaged community and its interest in discussing local issues on these pages, and not only when it comes to election season, bringing to light problems we face and an opportunity to discuss solutions in a thoughtful, productive forum. If only all of our online commenters would take a similar approach we'd not have to spend so much time babysitting adults behaving badly before giving them the boot.

MISS (from Hamilton): To the now infamous "must-run" script issued by Sinclair Broadcasting to its affiliates across the country. Certainly not to be mistaken as news coverage by journalists, the talking points also should not be considered as actual commentary, as the words read from the teleprompter are not likely the actual opinion of every person uttering them in mindless fashion as required by their contractual obligations. It's propaganda, pure and simple. And, yes, like "fake news" it's absolutely "extremely dangerous to our democracy."