Hits & Misses: Newly refurbished Nevada Theatre is a HIT

HIT (from reader Phil Reinhimer): To the Rain God for the nice rain and hail last Tuesday. Pray for more!

HIT (from Reinheimer): To the coronavirus decreasing and many businesses ending their mask requirements. Still a good idea to have one with you anyway and make sure you’re vaccinated!

HIT (from reader Jane Riedel): To the newly refurbished Nevada Theatre with surroundings almost rivaling performances on stage for our attention. I would love to hear how the artists devised and implemented their plans, and I bet others would, too. Perhaps a fundraiser with presentations on the designs or tours with the artists, one or all. I hope the Nevada Theatre Commission will consider this idea in some form or other.

HIT (from reader Claudia Taylor): To voters in San Francisco who displayed courage and tenacity within the pit of hell by recalling three progressive school board members who were making decisions that had absolutely nothing to do with academics and spending taxpayer money to implement them. BTW, the organizers of this recall are liberal. Hope this is a glaring example that many other fed up liberals will emulate.





HIT/MISS (from reader Jim Driver): To Tom Durkin’s recent column. He praises Germany (for teaching about the Holocaust), and derides Poland (for not teaching about Nazis sympathizers’). But then, Tom derides America for trying to covering up “our racist, genocidal history” as written by Howard Zinn in “A Peoples History of the United States.” Take the time to verify the text in this book and you will find that Zinn uses deceptive facts to convince us that America is a hateful and racist country. Read “Debunking Howard Zinn (Exposing the Fake History That Turned a Generation against America),” by Mary Grabar. It’s an eye opener.

HIT (from reader Mike Barber): To the Nevada County Building Department for waiving permit fees on repairs related to damage caused by the recent snow storm. It was greatly appreciated.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To real life. You can’t beat it. Front page, the Lifestyles section of The Union, last Friday, Feb. 18. First article, “It’s spay and neuter month.” Second article, “Come on, Fido, let’s go to the dog park.” Yeah, right. Were I Fido, I wouldn’t set one paw outside the door. So much for levity. Spaying or neutering your pet is clearly, and I mean clearly, best for all concerned. Please act responsibly. Incidentally, why don’t they just say “neutering” for both. That’s what happens, isn’t it?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To our local arts organizations, together continuing their COVID safety protocols for just a little bit longer. I salute this coordinated effort among the Miners Foundry, the Center for the Arts, CATS, Sierra Stages and InConcert Sierra. States Foundry Executive Director Gretchen Bond: “The safety of our guests, staff, volunteers and community remains the highest priority.” Taking these steps to stay open for business and serve their clientele, while uniformly protecting all concerned, is excellent. Plus requiring the exact same protocols for all five groups creates a very level playing field. For the complete information please visit: https://minersfoundry.org/safety , https://thecenterforthearts.org , http://catsweb.org/ , https://www.sierrastages.org/ , and https://www.inconcertsierra.org/

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To a week of solo performances by Jed Dixon, a beloved former favorite at Off Broadstreet. Saturday’s concert was filled with great songs, great singing, and lots of fun. There’s still time to catch Jed this evening and Friday in performances in Lake Wildwood.

MISS (from Rebane): To the many people and especially young adults and children still wearing masks in stores and even outside after Gov. Newsom lifted the mask mandate statewide and more evidence pours in daily against the effectiveness of masks against COVID. Did anyone notice that masks were required and worn and the recent Omicron variant spread like crazy?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To Dr. Jeff Barke, a family practice physician from Newport Beach, who spoke in Grass Valley last week about all things COVID. He has treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients in all risk categories and not one has died from COVID-19 when treatment was initiated within the first week of symptom onset. To learn more about his prescribed treatment, go to http://www.RxForLiberty.com .