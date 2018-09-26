Hits & Misses: Nevada County’s longtime cattle drive a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To a real live cattle drive. Recently, on the way to Sierra City via Highway 49, I ran across something pretty unique around here; a cattle drive. Fred Langdon and Johnny Reader were making their annual trek from the high country on Forest Service and Sierra Pacific Industries lands, to their home base, the family-owned Reader Ranch off of Highway 49. All in all it's a 10-day project beginning with rounding them up, and wrapped up by three days of driving them on home. Pretty colorful, and as per Fred Langdon, 120 pair (heifer and calf), being led and driven by some sharply dressed cowboys. This drive, the 55th for the family, was an impressive, fun to watch, blast from the past.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To BriarPatch Food Co-op for supporting community diversity and inclusion with a generous food donation to the third annual PFLAG (Parents, Family and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) picnic.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the developer proposing a three-story, 99-room hotel with 111 parking spaces, along with a multiplex of six small apartments, at the corner of the busy East Main Street and Brunswick intersection in Grass Valley. The new apartments would apparently substitute for the 11 historical cabin homes presently on the site (some of the few low-income affordable units left around here). About 75 of the tall Ponderosa pines would also be removed. Hard to see how this constitutes progress.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the generosity of the citizens of Nevada County who have again stepped up to the plate and filled the coffers for the fundraising events of medical care for Jonah Rivera-Stockdon, and the homeless through Sierra Roots, and programming for Music in the Mountains.

HIT (from Emerson): To the annual Draft Horse Classic with free musical concerts and lots of food choices, but mainly to the magnificent gentle giants themselves.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Nevada County planners starting the update process for the Penn Valley long-term strategic land-use plan. Town hall meetings coming in late October to gather citizen input.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To another fabulous fundraising event orchestrated by Music in the Mountains and brought to life at the Foothill Event Center by Chef Antonio, Alta Sierra Wine Shop, Beaucoup Champeaux musicians, generous donors, countless volunteers, and classical music lovers. Now it's time to get your tickets for the upcoming 2018-19 Classic Series kicking off with Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto on Oct. 19. Call 530-265- 6224 or visit http://www.musicinthemountains.org.

HIT (from Rebane): To Sierra Stages' production of "You Can't Take It With You." It's brilliantly done starting with the fabulous set, pay attention dialogue, and some fine acting. You'll want to review a bit of political history from the 1930s beforehand to enhance your experience. This classic runs through Oct. 6 at the Nevada Theatre and tickets are available at http://www.sierrastages.org.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To all those who believe a teenage transgression (if proven to be true) disqualifies a skilled jurist from a seat on The Supreme Court. As Abraham Lincoln said in his second inaugural address: "Let us judge not, that we be not judged." All those without sin may cast the first stone.

HIT (from Tracy): To showman Donald Trump for providing us with an amazing, amusing and appalling chapter in American history. More captivating than any of his stuff on television. We can hardly wait for the final chapter.