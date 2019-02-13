Hits & Misses: Nevada County’s Independence Trail, and access it provides, a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the late John Olmsted and his Independence Trail, our nation's first wheel chair accessible wilderness trail. He with many others converted the abandoned Excelsior Ditch into a fabulous trail following the South Yuba, both upstream and down from Highway 49. There was no South Yuba River State Park, just an archaic ditch easement. In 1988, when the 49er Fire threatened to cross Highway 49, Olmsted stood there all night with a fire hose to save the Rush Creek Flume, no matter what. Today the Bear Yuba Land Trust manages the trail and hosts regular maintenance work parties with one on Feb. 21. If you're interested go to http://www.bylt.org/support/volunteer/.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the League of Women Voters for its enlightening program on the current status (or more accurately, "current non-status") of cannabis regulation as it pertains to medicinal use. It is almost criminal that the passage of Prop. 64 eliminated the ability of people to voluntarily grow, and charitably donate, cannabis for medical-only use by those with epilepsy and other diseases. If you don't know what I'm talking about, you should find out, because you could end up needing medical cannabis and not be able to legally obtain it.

MISS (from Rogers): To the folks proposing partial closure of Nevada City's Commercial Street to create a "pedestrian-friendly space." Observations:

1. Our local weather is hospitable to spending extended time outdoors for less than half of any year, otherwise it's either too hot or too cold/wet.

2) If the idea is to attract more people to Nevada City businesses, where will those additional people park?

3) The so-called group "Future of Nevada County" needs to be more transparent about their membership. You won't learn much by checking them out online. Are they truly about Nevada County, or just Nevada City?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To snowy day photos in Nevada County Captures. Loved the photos taken by a drone camera of the Nevada Theatre and the Nevada City Methodist Church. Especially enjoyed the delicate detail of a single snowflake against a black background.

HIT (from Rebane): To having a third K-9 unit supporting patrol officers. Welcome to the State Park Ranger and his canine partner Miro, a German Shepard. Kudos to the Rüdiger Foundation which hopes to provide training and equipment for Miro in addition to supporting the two K-9 units already working in Grass Valley.

HIT (from Rebane): To liberal The Union columnist George Boardman who excoriated social media hounds and their journalist friends at the New York Times and Washington Post who rushed to publish stories about the boys from Covington Catholic High School based on political stereotypes rather than a complete or accurate account of what transpired.